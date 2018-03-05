Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'

Australia’s former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has suggested that the paternity of his partner's unborn child was nobody's business. He told reporters on Monday at a press conference that anything that is personal in nature is a business between only him and partner Vikki Campion.

Joyce suggested he did not intend to be part of some “ongoing litany of discussion about this.” His latest statement comes after he told the media that the paternity of his partner's unborn child was not clear.

Speaking to Fairfax Media, he reportedly revealed that the issue of whether he was the biological father of his former media adviser’s baby was "a grey area.” He said he will raise the child as his own.

Joyce has previously told Nationals officials he did not believe he was the father of Campion’s child. The Australian reported that he was asked if Campion was pregnant and whether he could be the father. He reportedly responded that he couldn’t be because he was travelling in Britain, Belgium, The Netherlands and Italy around the time of conception, which was between June 23 and July 5.

Joyce's relationship with Campion was exposed after The Daily Telegraph has published a front-page story beneath the headline "Bundle of Joyce.” The newspaper’s reporter Sharri Markson maintained that she put the question of whether Joyce was the father directly to his office before the story was published. She said she got no response to her question. The reporter said she addressed the question to Campion too, but received no response.

In a statement, Joyce’s estranged wife Natalie Joyce said she was deeply saddened by the news her husband was "having a child with a former staff member.” The former Nationals leader and former deputy prime minister resigned after the story was published.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has said she believed Joyce may have been trying to sabotage the government. She told the Seven Network she believed his career was over. Liberal and some Nationals MPs have publicly conceded that his affair has damaged the government.

Joyce decided to speak with Fairfax Media last month from their Armidale apartment to debunk a perception that they were living in a “palace” for free. He said at that time that he wished people can come to the conclusion he is not getting a gold star for his personal life, but he has made a commitment. He also believed that the “tide will turn.”