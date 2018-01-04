'Bargain fiction': White House denies assertions Melania wept when Donald won presidency

Melania Trump
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 4, 2017. Reuters/Carlos Barria

The White House has responded to a claim that US First Lady Melania Trump “was in tears - and not of joy” during the election night, suggesting she was not happy about US President Donald Trump’s win during the 2016 presidential election. The FLOTUS reportedly denied such assertion.

In a statement on Wednesday, Communications Director Stephanie Grisham said Melania supported her spouse’s decision to run for presidency. In fact, she encouraged him to do so.

The statement added Melania was confident Trump would win and was very happy when he did. The first lady’s communications director said the book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section.

“Trashy tabloid fiction”

Grisham’s claim was seconded by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said the tome was “filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House.” She added that the book that laid out such claims can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction.

Comments from the White House came after Michael Wolff’s new book called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” made headlines. Excerpts of the new book have come out.

The book suggested that the current FLOTUS never wanted the role and hoped that Trump would not win. Even on Trump’s inauguration on January 2017, Melania was said to be on the verge of tears. Some took to social media to share their observation- that she looked tensed that day.

It also suggested that Trump and his wife have separate bedrooms. If true, they are the first first couple to be in such set-up since John and Jackie Kennedy. Wolff said Trump wanted a lock for his room.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was said to be among the book’s main sources. Sanders appeared to slam these sources, saying participating in a book that can be described as trashy tabloid fiction bares “their sad desperate attempts at relevancy.” Wolff spoke to a number of sources supposedly involved in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He also wrote in his book that Trump hoped to parlay his likely election loss into greater fame while his kids would become “international celebrities.” “But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly, Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States,” he added.

