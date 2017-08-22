Barcelona attack: Suspected terrorist shot dead while wearing fake suicide belt

By on
barcelona
Spanish Civil Guards escort one of four men accused of involvement in an Islamist cell behind a van attack in Barcelona last week, in Tres Cantos, Spain, August 21, 2017. Reuters/Juan Medina

The suspected terrorist behind the Barcelona attack was shot dead by armed police on Monday. Younes Abouyaaqoub was wearing a fake suicide belt when he was gunned down in the district of Subirats, town of Sant Sadurni d’Anoia, bringing a five-day manhunt to an end.

Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan, reportedly shouted “Allahu akbar” as he was challenged by officers. Police has initially declared that they had shot a man wearing an explosive belt. The man was later identified as the suspected driver of the van that plowed into crowds in Barcelona last week.

A remote-controlled robot was used by authorities to check Abouyaaqoub’s body for explosives. They later found that the suicide belt he was wearing was fake, according to the Telegraph

But Abouyaaqoub had knives in his possession when he was shot, according to José Lluís Trapero, head of Catalan police. Trapero said a woman alerted the police after seeing photos of Abouyaaqoub, and he was reportedly acting suspiciously.

Trapero added witness accounts suggest that Abouyaaqoub was alone when he had an encounter with the police. He was shot in a rural area which was surrounded by pine trees.

A police helicopter circled overhead following the gunfire. Some police officers and squad cars were nearby.

Investigators said Abouyaaqoub fled the scene of Thursday's attack by hijacking a car which he used to escape. The car rammed through a checkpoint and authorities managed to fire, but Abouyaaqoub was able to flee.

On Monday, CCTV images that appear to show Abouyaaqoub making his escape through Barcelona’s La Boqueria market following the attack emerged. He rammed the Ford Focus through a checkpoint, then abandoned the car and fled on foot.

He allegedly stabbed the car’s owner, Pau Perez, and drove off with his body inside the car. Perez’’s body was recovered in the vehicle, making him the 15th victim of the attacks in Barcelona and the Catalan town of Cambrils.

Hours later, a second attack in the coastal resort of Cambrils was launched, leaving a woman dead and a police officer injured. All five terrorists behind the attack were shot dead at the scene.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn said all proof lead to Abouyaaqoub being the sole driver in the Barcelona attack. Speaking to local radio, he said security services were working with other agencies across Europe to find him as there had been fears that Abouyaaqoub had fled across the border into France and might launch another attack.

NBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online
Los Angeles Lakers facing charges for tampering with Paul George
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
New Jamie, Claire and Frank pictures from ‘Outlander’ season 3
‘Doctor Who’: Bradley Walsh to be first female Doctor’s new companion
'Coronation Street' Aug. 21 spoilers: Macca returns [VIDEOS]
Jay-Z opens up about his infamous elevator fight with Solange
'Game of Thrones' season 7: See the letter Sansa is worried about
Little Finger stoking Sansa Arya conflict
'General Hospital’ spoilers for Aug. 22-25: Franco asks a favour from Ava
'General Hospital’ Aug. 22-25 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car