Barcelona attack: Family confirms death of seven-year-old Australian-British boy

The suspected van is towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Seven-year-old Australian-British boy Julian Cadman died at Las Ramblas terror attack in central Barcelona last week, his family has confirmed. The boy was reportedly enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when the incident took place.

His mother Jumarie was seriously hurt in the assault after being struck by a terrorist driving a van at high speed down the Spanish boulevard. She is being treated in a hospital in Barcelona.

A senior Catalan Government source told the Telegraph Jumarie was seriously injured and in a coma. She is reportedly not aware of her son’s death as of Sunday morning.

In a statement, Cadman’s family said he is much loved and adored. His family described him as an "energetic, funny and cheeky" child, and said they would remember him that way.

"We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts," the statement reads. The family also thanked everyone who assisted in search for Cadman.

"We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected,” Cadman’s family added. On Saturday, the family removed urgent appeals for information on social media about the child.

The boy’s father, Andrew, heard the news of the assault last week and upon discovering that his son was missing, he immediately flew from Australia to Barcelona. Victims of the Barcelona terror attack were taken to the Ciutat de la Justicia were their bodies were being identified by forensic experts. Andrew headed there before he was taken to the Vall d'Hebron hospital where his wife underwent surgery.

The formal identification of Cadman’s body took many days because DNA confirmation was needed. The boy was in Barcelona to attend a family wedding.

Cadman was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. His family moved to Australia three years ago. His paternal grandfather, Tony, had moved to Sydney from Gillingham decades earlier.

The deaths of an Italian and a Belgian national in the Las Ramblas attack were also confirmed by the Catalan interior department. Forensic doctors and police still work to identify two remaining victims of the 13 killed.

According to officials, at least 51 people injured in the attack are still in the hospital while 81 have been discharged. The victims hailed from 34 countries which include Colombia, France, Germany, Honduras, China and Morocco.

