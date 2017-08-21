Barcelona attack: Family confirms death of seven-year-old Australian-British boy

By on
Barcelona
The suspected van is towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. Reuters/Sergio Perez

Seven-year-old Australian-British boy Julian Cadman died at Las Ramblas terror attack in central Barcelona last week, his family has confirmed. The boy was reportedly enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother when the incident took place.

His mother Jumarie was seriously hurt in the assault after being struck by a terrorist driving a van at high speed down the Spanish boulevard. She is being treated in a hospital in Barcelona.

A senior Catalan Government source told the Telegraph Jumarie was seriously injured and in a coma. She is reportedly not aware of her son’s death as of Sunday morning.

In a statement, Cadman’s family said he is much loved and adored. His family described him as an "energetic, funny and cheeky" child, and said they would remember him that way.

"We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts," the statement reads. The family also thanked everyone who assisted in search for Cadman.

"We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected,” Cadman’s family added. On Saturday, the family removed urgent appeals for information on social media about the child.

The boy’s father, Andrew, heard the news of the assault last week and upon discovering that his son was missing, he immediately flew from Australia to Barcelona. Victims of the Barcelona terror attack were taken to the Ciutat de la Justicia were their bodies were being identified by forensic experts. Andrew headed there before he was taken to the Vall d'Hebron hospital where his wife underwent surgery.

The formal identification of Cadman’s body took many days because DNA confirmation was needed. The boy was in Barcelona to attend a family wedding.

Cadman was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent. His family moved to Australia three years ago. His paternal grandfather, Tony, had moved to Sydney from Gillingham decades earlier.

The deaths of an Italian and a Belgian national in the Las Ramblas attack were also confirmed by the Catalan interior department. Forensic doctors and police still work to identify two remaining victims of the 13 killed.

According to officials, at least 51 people injured in the attack are still in the hospital while 81 have been discharged.  The victims hailed from 34 countries which include Colombia, France, Germany, Honduras, China and Morocco.

NBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online
Los Angeles Lakers facing charges for tampering with Paul George
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball co-favourites to win Rookie of the Year
Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
Rafael Nadal to begin 2018 at Brisbane International
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
See Jamie us his bow in ‘Outlander’ season 3 picture
'Wynonna Earp' spoilers of 'Gone as a Girl Can Get'
‘The 100’ season 5 production begins
Snoke’s true purpose and powers
'Victoria' season 2: Cast members tease what to expect
‘Lavish’ ‘insightful’ drama in ‘Victoria’ season 2
'Power' season 4 episode 9 preview: 'That Ain't Me'
Family problems in ‘Power’ season 4 episode 9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car