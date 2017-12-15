'Baby drought': Number of babies born in NSW drop, surge in Victoria

A woman bathes her baby at her house in suburban Melbourne May 11, 2009.
A woman bathes her baby at her house in suburban Melbourne May 11, 2009. Reuters/Mick Tsikas

Victoria sees an increase in the number of babies being born while New South Wales lags behind. Births surged by 12 percent in Victoria, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

On the other hand, number of babies being born in NSW had fallen by 4 percent. The drop in the number of babies being born in NSW to 96,000 from 100,000 has stirred fears of a “baby drought.”

The ABS data also tells that disadvantaged communities are having more babies at a younger age. Wealthier areas are having fewer kids.

In Melbourne's inner-east, North Sydney and Hornsby, the median age of mothers is 33. It is only 28 in north-west Victoria and western NSW. Teenage girls are more likely to become mothers across Western Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory and South Australia.

The highest rate of teen births is recorded in New England in NSW. It is followed by the central-west and the Hunter Valley and Shepparton and Bendigo in Victoria.

The past year has seen registered 311,100 births Australia-wide. That is up from 305,400 in 2015.

Most common birthdays

An increasing number of babies are being born on September 17, which has now become Australia's most common birthday. April 8 is second, ABS data shows.

The holiday vibes has something to do with babies being born in September. Beidar Cho, the bureau's director of demography, said more babies are likely to be conceived around the Christmas time and New Year holidays.

The United States, New Zealand and England were said to have a similar trend. In comparison, fewer babies are born during public holidays.  September 23, September 24/October 1 and February 12 are also included in the list of common birthdays in Australia over the past 10 years.

Australia’s population growth

According to data released by the ABS in September, the nation’s population increased by 389,100, or 1.61 percent, to 24.512 million in the year to March. That has been the fastest increase since 2014.

Skilled migrants flocking to the country also adds up to the population growth. The number of people residing in Australia jumped 388,100 in the year to June, government figures released on Thursday showed. Australia is well ahead of the United States’ gain of 0.7 percent. CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman said a strong labour market is attracting interstate and overseas migrants to Melbourne while population growth in Tasmania and Queensland is driven by better housing affordability and jobs growth.

