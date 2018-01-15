'Baby brain' is a genuine phenomenon among mothers-to-be, study finds

A woman holds her stomach at the last stages of her pregnancy in Bordeaux April 28, 2010.
A woman holds her stomach at the last stages of her pregnancy in Bordeaux April 28, 2010. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

An Australian study has found that “baby brain” is a genuine phenomenon. There are subjective symptoms which include absent-mindedness, reading difficulties and forgetfulness.

Pregnant women have been reporting that they feel something weird happening to their brain during pregnancy, specifically having the tendency to be forgetful. It was only a myth for years, until science has proven it to be true. It is a phenomenon that generally manifests as minor memory lapses like failure to remember appointments, researchers learned.

Aussie researchers conducted a study, which was published in the Medical Journal of Australia, and found that baby brain exists. It specifically impacts women during the third trimester of growing a baby..

Deakin University researchers carried out a meta-analysis of 20 studies that involved over 1,200 women. General cognitive functioning, executive functioning and memory were reduced during the third trimester, the study authors wrote.

Baby brain is not likely to happen during the first two trimesters. Eighty one percent of women who have been pregnant report baby brain.

Overall cognitive functioning was poorer in pregnant women compared to those who are not. Planning, problem solving, and attention to detail, on the other hand, are part of the executive function.

Memory performance declined during pregnancy’s early stages, but the decline either slowed or stopped from mid-pregnancy. The authors said the magnitude of changes in overall cognition and memory during the third trimester is also clinically significant.

According to Dr Melissa Hayden, the small reductions in performance across pregnancy will be noticeable to the women themselves. It may also be noticed by those close to them. There may be some minor lapses like forgetting to book medical appointments.

More significant consequences are less likely. Mothers-to-be are not likely to experience impaired ability to navigate complex tasks or reduced job performance and women are expected to remain within normal ranges of memory as well as cognitive function.

But Associate Professor Linda Byrne said the new findings have to be interpreted with caution. More research about how the phenomenon affects the quality of life of a pregnant woman is needed, the study authors noted.

Byrne said the findings were consistent with new findings of long-term reductions in brain grey matter volume while pregnant. She added that it appears the reason soon to be moms experience grey matter reduction is because they may be recruiting those areas to more important areas related to rearing a child.

