'Avengers: Infinity War': Thanos novel is not canon

By @sachintrivedig on
avengers
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses before the German premiere of "The First Avenger: Civil War" (original title: Captain America: Civil War) in Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2016. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is the big baddie in “Avengers: Infinity War,” a villain who has been teased for a very long time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, a new novel is being released that will tell the origin story of the character, but this will not be a canon story.

“Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: Thanos —Titan Consumed” is the novel by Barry Lyga that the fans can read for their enjoyment. According to a report by Gizmodo, the novel hasn’t been approved to be canon.

The popular sci-fi franchise “Star Wars” uses other medium to augment the main storyline of the movies. There are canon novels, TV shows, comics, and other material that help give the fans a better understanding of the story by giving additional details and background information, something which can’t be done by the movies alone.

Marvel initially appeared to be taking the same route as “Star Wars” to increase the appeal of the stories and characters in the MCU. However, it now looks like the fans will have to rely only on the movies to keep track of all the canon.

Meanwhile, the novel tells an interesting origin story of Thanos. The Mad Titan is one of the few people in the galaxy who have the power to wield an Infinity Stone. According to the novel this wasn’t always the case, as the villain had to earn the power.

It has been a long journey for Thanos. As a kid he was an outcast among his people because of his physical appearance and mental genius. Even at an early age the Mad Titan demonstrated his crazy side with some “monstrous ideas.” His main objective was to save his home world, which he couldn’t accomplish.

As a grown up, Thanos intends to save the galaxy from the same fate as his home world, and he is prepared to sacrifice billions of lives to do this. The book suggests that the Earth’s Avengers, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy don’t have the power to stop the Mad Titan.

Join the Discussion
