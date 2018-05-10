'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Director explains why Hulk didn't come out

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) only had one big fight in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and he later refused to come out. Bruce Banner was left to do most of the fighting himself. Russo brothers have now explained why this happened in a recent interview. The following article contains spoilers.

Anthony and Joe Russo were guests at a recent episode of “Happy Sad Confused” with Josh Horowitz. According to a report by Inverse, the directors spoke about Hulk, and the reason why he didn’t come out in the film.

Hulk fought with Thanos early on in the film, and he was thoroughly beaten. He refused to come out of Bruce for the rest of the movie, even at a time when he was really needed. Some of the fans wondered if Hulk was scared of fighting Thanos, but the directors have confirmed that this is not the reason why he didn’t come out.

According to Russo brothers the tug of war between Hulk and Bruce has been ongoing for a while now. What happened in “Infinity War” is just a reflection of a continuing journey from “Ragnarok,” the movie which explored in detail the conflict for control between the two characters.

Bruce usually relies on Hulk to fight his battles for him. Russo brothers explained that Hulk is tired of saving Bruce.

“We thought it’d be more interesting to explore Banner as a hero rather than someone that whines to get help from his alter-ego who he dislikes,” Joe Russo said. “The Hulk is not interested in helping [Banner] anymore. These two have reached an impasse with each other.”

On Sakaar, Hulk was a hero, and he liked it. He agreed to leave only after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) convinced him with friendship. Will Hulk come back in the final film after Thor has a word with him?