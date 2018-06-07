'Avengers 4': How Jeremy Renner came through, despite injury

Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner
Actors Robert Downey Jr. (R) and Jeremy Renner (2nd R) stand on the floor after ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange to promote the film Avengers: Age of Ultron in New York April 27, 2015. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

After missing in action for the previous movie, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) will be back in “Avengers 4.” The return, however, was not easy. The actor had to film his scenes after breaking his arms while filming for another film.

Jon Hamm had previously revealed how Renner broke both his arms on the set while filming the action-comedy flick “Tag.” Apparently Renner had to run up a stack of chairs in a scene, and the chairs broke, resulting in him fracturing his arms. The actor got his hands “wrapped up” and came back to finish his work.

 In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hamm revealed that “Tag” wasn’t the only film that was affected by the accident. Renner was filming both the films during this time, and Hamm revealed that they filmed Renner’s scenes with him wearing his casts on the arms. They had to make a few changes to his scenes to make sure he didn’t get any other injuries. As far as his scenes, post injury, were concerned; the plan was to edit out the casts using CGI.

Renner explained that he had to get back to work because a lot of people depend on him. The actor did his best to heal quickly by taking therapy, and said that this period was like battle of his will to heal quickly.

“What else do you do, you just stop and cry and everyone go home? You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘sorry guys, I’m not going to use a bow and arrow now in ‘Avengers,’ it’s silly, so I have to kind of push through so that you can perform for everyone,” he said.

The untitled “Avengers 4” movie is set to be released on May 3 in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for Australia.

