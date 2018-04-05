Australia's privacy commissioner launches investigation into Facebook

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015 Reuters/Dado Ruvic

A formal investigation into social media giant Facebook has been launched in Australia after it has been revealed that Facebook users in the country were among up to 87 million users globally whose data was unknowingly shared with a political consultancy agency. The country’s privacy commissioner will probe whether Facebook had breached Australian privacy laws.

Figures released on Thursday suggested that 87 million users globally may have been impacted, which was more than earlier estimates of 50 million and data science firm Cambridge Analytica's claim of 30 million. The data of 311,000 Aussies may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica.

Angelene Falk, the acting privacy and information commissioner, has declared that they would probe whether the social media site had breached privacy laws in Australia, which require businesses to take reasonable steps to safeguard personal information. It also requires transparency when it comes to the collection and handling of data.

Falk has released a statement to announce that she already opened a formal investigation into Facebook, citing confirmation from Facebook that the information of more than 300,000 Australians may have been obtained and used without their consent. The enquiry, she said, would consider whether the company has breached the Privacy Act 1988 (Privacy Act).

Cambridge Analytica obtained Facebook data from researcher Aleksandr Kogan, who had collected it after designing an app that was supposedly intended for academic purposes. The data reportedly included information from the users' personal profiles.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the company had made a "huge mistake" and vowed to take further steps to tighten privacy on the platform. A Facebook post from his verified account announces that the company has recently put all users’ privacy and security settings in one place called Privacy Shortcuts.

“We're going to put this in front of everyone over the next few weeks,” the post reads. The new privacy policy seeks to explain the data it collects on users more clearly.

The company currently faces probes in the United States, Britain and other countries following various claims. It has been disclosed that the data of most of Facebook’s two billion users could have been obtained improperly under a now disabled feature, which allowed users to be searched by their phone numbers and email addresses. There were also allegations that Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence the 2016 US presidential elections.

