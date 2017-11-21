Australia’s love affair with home decor: Online home furnishing industry's $407M boom

Combination photo shows two different beds and decor at two different photographers hotels in Natal and Cuiaba during the 2014 Brazil World Cup
Combination photo shows two different beds and decor at two different photographers hotels in Natal and Cuiaba during the 2014 Brazil World Cup. Reuters/Dylan Martinez and Paul Hanna

Australia’s home furnishing and decor sector see a boom amid struggles in the retail industry. The online home furnishing industry is tipped to be worth $407.4 million by 2023.

The furniture and online home furnishing sectors are both growing, IBISWorld has reported. The hardware sector is experiencing a boom as well.

Deloitte’s August 2017 Retail Forecasts report has found that “household goods are back on top, outpacing all other non-food retail categories in the year to June 2017, with 5.8 per cent real turnover growth." Dr Gary Mortimer from Queensland University of Technology said the popularity of do-it-yourself television shows like “The Block” contributes to the trend, which he dubbed “the Kmart Effect.”

He said Kmart and Target jumped quickly on the bandwagon. He added Kmart was the first to really pick up exceptionally well, news.com.au reported.

“Stay home, decorate and renovate”

For Kmart Australia’s living and home business manager Natasha Smith, Australia’s love affair with home decor is not a surprise given the growing importance placed on family time. She said Kmart appeals to house-proud shoppers because of its comprehensive range of selections and affordable prices.

Smith said Kmart’s ranges can be mixed and matched together and that is something that customers are happy about. She said shoppers can choose across their ranges or simply update a room with a key piece like a wall art or a quilt cover set.

According to Smith, not everything in home decor needs to shout “look at me.” She said the company remains very much focused on value and quality basics like towels, pillows, sheeting, kettles, toasters and storage for homes and pantries. She added that this season is about texture, which calls for keen decorators snapping up matt ceramics, rose golds and velvets.

Mortimer said Aussie consumers were more likely to stay home, decorate and renovate and were less likely to buy new homes due to a lack of strong wages growth. He added the country is also experiencing a rise in utility bills and big household costs.

Meanwhile, Australian energy retailer Origin has launched a smart home kit for optimising energy usage. It announced a sales trial of HomeHQ to assists customers in managing their energy usage across various appliances at home. Customers can control connected devices remotely through the HomeHQ mobile app, which allows them to set up rules for when the lights should automatically come on among other things.

