Australia’s love affair with avocado suffers setback as prices soar

Avocados
Boxes of avocados are seen at a packaging warehouse of Hoja Redonda plantation in Chincha, Peru, September 3, 2015. Reuters/Mariana Bazo

Rising demand between seasons drives avocado shortage and sends prices rising. Some retailers sell a fruit at about $4.

Some Sydney cafes opted to take it off the menu until prices are back to normal. Others have been forced to introduce surcharges.

The country’s love affair with the avocado has suffered a setback amid high consumer demand. Avocado growers say the situation will likely continue into the next month.

Hass avocados are being sold at Coles and Woolworths for $3.90 per pop online. The current price was about a dollar more compared to what the supermarkets were charging one month ago and up from about $2 per avocado in September.

In the Atherton Tablelands in far north Queensland, shepard avocado producers begin to harvest fruit at the end of January. Production is ramping up in mid-February. The month-long lull is usually filled by hass avocados from the Bay of Plenty region in New Zealand.

This year, however, some badly-timed storms have meant New Zealand. It reportedly failed to deliver the volume it usually does.

Avocados Australia chief executive John Tyas explained that the storms in New Zealand had prevented the usual harvest, adding avocadoes cannot be picked when wet. When the fruit is picked when wet, it can possibly get skin damage which can cause infections that cause the fruit to rot.

Tyas said WA is pumping out good volumes. They delivered [a total of] 1000 tonnes to market last week. “But you really need 1500 tonnes a week to meet demand,” he told The New Daily.

It appears it won’t be long until avocado prices return to more normal levels. Tyas said he expects fruit supply to pick up again next month.

The idea of the smashed-avo-on-sourdough generation is backed up by figures published by Avocados Australia, which shows that Australian consumption of the fruit has rocketed in the past two decades. Aussies consumed just over 20,000 tonnes of avocados in 1997-98. We consumed four times as much in 2017, almost 90,000 tonnes.

The majority or more than three quarters of these fruits are grown locally. Australian growers have almost doubled output in the past decade, producing 65,992 tonnes of avocados last year. That figure is comparable to 39,394 in 2007-08.

Queensland is known as the largest producer of avocados, producing 69 percent. WA follows with 18 percent. Hass avocados, the dark and knobbly kind, are the most commonly grown.

