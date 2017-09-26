Australia’s gas shortage for 2018 is worse than previously predicted: reports

By on
Gas supply
Pipes are pictured at the refinery of Austrian oil and gas group OMV in Schwechat, Austria, October 21, 2015. Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader

New reports indicate that Australia’s expected gas shortage is worse than initially thought. The nation’s gas shortage next year is said to be more than three times larger than predicted.

This is according to new predictions revealed on Monday from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Australian Energy Market Operator.  Both bodies forecasted a shortfall of almost 110 petajoules of gas next year, which could be the same case as in 2019. It is about one-sixth of the projected amount of demand for gas here.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has warned to trigger gas export controls if exporters fail to make more supply accessible locally. It is expected to take effect from January 1, 2018 if he does take action. The government is expected to have further discussions with energy companies.

On Monday, the Aussie leader spoke with bosses of gas companies seeking plans on how they will avoid running out of gas for the domestic market. “We will not let the power bills of Australians rise further and further because of a shortfall of gas on the east coast of Australia,” Turnbull told reporters in Sydney on Monday, according to news.com.au.

He added export controls will be imposed if there is no assurance from the industry that will satisfy the government and the competition watchdog, the ACCC. "We want to see a plan from them- we want to see a commitment- then we want to be satisfied that it meets the requirements of the ACCC," The ABC quoted Turnbull as saying. The goal, he said, is for the industry to fix the problem by agreement.

The prime minister also criticised the state governments for blocking gas developments and further limiting supply. He will reportedly again write to the premiers of Victorian and New South Wales and Northern Territory chief minister to encourage them to lift moratoriums on gas exploration and development.

Turnbull also appeared to express dismay about the Narrabri Gas Project not being approved quickly. NSW Resources and Energy Minister Don Harwin rejected his criticism. He told The Australian the state had more projects in the pipeline compared to any other state.

Victoria’s Resources Minister Wade Noonan maintained that the state’s ban on fracking is legislated and supported by political parties. He told ABC radio that the nation’s agricultural sector is very important to the Victorian economy, and that attacking states does not show any leadership on Turnbull’s behalf.

National Geographic/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off
NFL players, executives lead Anti-Donald Trump charge
Lewis Hamitlon nearly retired before Sebastian Vettel rivalry
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
‘Vikings’ season 5: Floki meets a powerful figure
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
Famous blogger says Kylie Jenner 'should have an abortion' then clarifies comments
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
'Poldark' season 4: Aidan Turner arrives on set in tricorn hat
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car