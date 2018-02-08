Australia's BEAR requires ADIs to register senior executives, directors

Scott Morrison
Australia's Immigration Minister Scott Morrison smiles during an interview with Reuters in Phnom Penh September 26, 2014. Reuters/Samrang Pring

The Turnbull government is holding banks to account with tougher consequences if expectations are not met as part of its commitment to put consumer first. The senate passed the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) on Wednesday, which imposes higher standards of behaviour.

Banks will need to register their senior executives and directors or “accountable persons” with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA). Clarity about their responsibilities must also be provided.

The BEAR will commence on July 1 2018 for large authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs). It would ensure that accountability gaps in the sector are addressed the soonest time possible.

Small and medium ADIs will be provided with more time to comply with the BEAR set to commence from July 1 2019. A media release from the government states that it is appropriate to provide these entities more time to adapt to the new regime as small and medium ADIs do not have the same operational resources as large ADIs.

The legislation is part of a more comprehensive suite of financial services reforms by the Turnbull government. It seeks to help ensure that Australians have confidence and trust into the banking system as it seeks to improve accountability and notification obligations on ADIs.

This requirement intends to incentivise good behaviour. It also seeks to ensure that banks and individuals are held to account in case of failure to meet standards expected from them.

Previously, the government has indicated that it intends to make a legislative instrument defining small, medium and large ADIs for the purpose of the BEAR. Treasurer Scott Morrison said they will soon consult on this draft instrument.

The BEAR law will allow APRA to “readily respond” to compliance failures by bypassing the federal court to disqualify accountable persons. APRA will also be able to examine witnesses independently.

It has drawn various reactions with some industry bodies claiming that the BEAR does not go far enough. Consumer group CHOICE reportedly labelled it a “teddy bear.”

Morrison said he looks forward to seeing the next phase of the critical implementation work to ensure that these new standards of accountability are met. “Where these obligations are not met, APRA will be empowered to seek substantial fines, more easily disqualify individuals and ensure banks’ remuneration policies result in financial consequences for individuals,” he said. ADIs are expected to face civil penalties of up to $210 million if they breach compliance provisions under the new law.

