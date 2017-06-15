Australians urged to know their consumer rights amid multiple complaints of faulty products

By on
Australian Consumers
Customers arrive for a sale at a department store in a shopping mall in central Sydney June 6, 2013. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

Tens of thousands of consumers are reporting huge problems in returning faulty goods to retailers according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The consumer watchdog revealed it received over 9000 complaints from shoppers about consumer guarantees in the first quarter of 2017 and 20,000 last year.

Twenty-four percent of the complaints were in relation to electronics and appliances. Issues concerning motor vehicles follow at 17 percent. There are also complaints related to services, furniture, clothing and accessories.

ACCC's acting chair Delia Rickard said some consumers who contact them simply wanted to know their rights while others are complaining about stores that do not respond appropriately or do not the right thing. "If the store is not responding to your claim, I'd go and explain that I know my Australian Consumer Law (ACL) rights, explain the problem, and ask for a remedy," she said per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Rickard advises consumers must make it clear they know the law. If retailers contest, she said shoppers can show them the ACCC website.

Online "complaint letter" tool

Amid the increasing tide of complaints from consumers, ACCC launched an online "complaint letter" tool that can help Australian shoppers assert their rights. The move came after it reportedly noticed that its "how to write a complaint letter" was infrequently being downloaded although it gets several views.

With the new online tool, consumers do not need to download a copy of ACCC’s how to write a complaint letter. Instead, they can make use of the tool to be guided on what to say to retailers in order to get the best response.

Based on the latest ACCC figures, 70 percent of the 9000 complaints are related to issues of "acceptable quality.” Retailers argue there has to be further guidance about what exactly "acceptable quality" means because everyone has different expectations. Executive director of the Australian Retailers Association Russell Zimmerman and its members have also expressed concern about the different views of what "reasonable and fair wear" is about.

Consumer group Choice has previously reminded consumers about their legal rights to return faulty products, even if store policies purport to say they cannot. Under the Australian Consumer Law, purchases should come with guarantees that they are of "acceptable quality,” match the description, fit for purpose and there must be a demonstration model. Warranties will be counted to these guarantees. Meanwhile, the ACCC has prosecuted some companies like Apple and Harvey Norman for misleading consumers about their rights.

Read More: 

Finkel review: Why it should matter to Aussies

Ten could be taken private; Connection repairs under threat amid Telstra job cuts

The Oregonian/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car