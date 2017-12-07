Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago

By on
Australia 457 visa changes
The Australian Government recently announced plans to do away with the 457 visa program. Esaias Tan via Unsplash

Australians thought life is better now than it was five decades ago, a global study reveals. Although it is easy for Aussies to become nostalgic about the 1960s, expert says the society is fairer now than it was.

Fifty percent of Australians who responded to a recent poll said life was better now than it was while 33 percent thought it was worse. The rest were undecided.

For the first time ever, the Pew Research Centre had asked whether life in different countries is better, worse of the same as it was decades ago. The organisation often measures global attitudes.

Life in the ‘60s

While most Australians thought now is a better time to be alive, Demographer Mark McCrindle said it was easy to become nostalgic about the sixties. Australians were able to watch television in black and white back then. Economy prospered and the mining boom was underway.

McCrindle recalled that kids would ride bikes and there were no helmets yet during those times. He also said parenting back then was the sort of free-range approach and a lot less rules as kids would go out on weekends and would return home for dinner.

Today, McCrindle said Australia has a fairer society beyond the medical and technological advancements. He mentioned about not having the equality and the recognition of original Australians back then. "So from a social justice [perspective], [we see] far more enlightenment and breakthroughs these days,” ABC News reported him as saying.

Australia recorded a huge gap in positivity based on the age of respondents. Over 60 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds thought life was better now. This is comparable to 41 percent of those aged above 50 who thought life was better when they were younger. The study noted the same case for United Kingdom.

The global study has found that Vietnamese were the most positive about life now. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said life is better now than in the sixties.

Indians were also positive about life, with 69 percent of respondents saying life is better today. South Koreans (68 percent) and Japanese (65 percent) thought life is better now too.

For Venezuelans, the majority of them, 72 percent, said life was worse. Mexicans (68 percent), Tunisians (60 percent) and Jordanians (57 percent) tended to think life was better some decades ago. Overall, the global median figure was 43 percent saying life was better.

Bloomberg TV Markets and Finance/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car