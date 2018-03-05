Australians to see improved Internet services after reforms to carrier powers, immunities

Reforms to telecommunications carrier powers and immunities are set to improve Internet and phone services for Australian consumers. The reforms would also mean services at affordable prices.

Senator Mitch Fifield, the minister for communications, said industry analysis has estimated that changes to carrier powers and immunities will result to economic and productivity benefits to consumers worth tens of millions of dollars annually. It is also expected to provide regulatory cost savings for both the industry and Australian consumers.

Carrier powers and immunities are intended to strike the proper balance between the community’s need to get access to reliable, reasonably priced telecommunications services and guarantee that property owners, local governments and communities can take part in the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure. Telcos are allowed to install and maintain network infrastructure quickly and cost-effectively thanks to the power and immunities regulations. Examples of these network infrastructures are pillars and antennas.

These arrangements guarantee that telcos can improve mobile coverage. It also allows the installation of fast broadband services with no delays imposed by prolonged development approvals processes.

Last year, the Australian government commenced consultation on 24 proposed reforms. It will proceed with 10 reforms after considering the views of property owners, councils and other parties. The government will conduct further consultation on 11 of the other proposals.

A media release from Fifield’s office states that the government will take on additional work in 2018 with telcos and stakeholders. It seeks to address feedback about current processes for notifications and objections to works, dispute resolution arrangements as well as guidance for property owners on their rights and avenues for redress and new arrangements for after an installation has been done.

The minister for communications approved to remake the Low Impact Facilities Determination and the Telecommunications Code of Practice. The remade instruments, referred to as the Telecommunications (Low-impact Facilities) Determination 2018 (LIFD) and the Telecommunications Code of Practice 2018 (Code), are accessible on the Federal Register of Legislation.

The amendments to the telecommunications determination include a definition of co-located facilities. It stressed that facilities are only “co-located facilities” if they are installed on/in a telecommunications facility or public utility structure. Amendments to the Telecommunications Code of Practice were joint venture arrangements and updates to references. While the government discusses the other proposed amendments further along with other issues raised in the consultation process with stakeholders, consumers can expect additional update to be provided later this year.