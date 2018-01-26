Australian of the Year: Michelle Simmons recognised for work in quantum physics

Physicist Michelle Yvonne Simmons has been hailed Australian of the Year in a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra for her remarkable work in the "space race of the computing era.” The Australia Day honours list recognised on Friday nearly 900 individuals for their contribution to science, sports, arts and the community.

Simmons has turned the University of NSW quantum physics department into a global leader in advanced computer systems. She leads a team developing a silicon quantum computer which would allow problems to be solved in minutes, and has the potential to improve approaches to various areas like stock markets, facial recognition, traffic flows, self-driving cars and even weather forecasts.

She encourages girls to pursue a career in science and technology. “Seeing women in leadership roles and competing internationally is important- it gives them the sense that anything is possible,” the quantum physicist said.

Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Kerr shines in the soccer world. She has been named 2018 Young Australian of the Year. She was described by the National Australia Day council as “an inspirational sportsperson, a champion of equality and a young woman whose achievements serve as motivation for girls to aim high and chase their dreams.”

Dr Graham Farquahr AO, one of the country’s most renowned scientists, is this year’s 2018 Senior Australian of the Year. His work focuses on how the world will feed growing populations into the future. He became the first Australian to win a Kyoto Prize last year.

Sydney mathematics teacher Eddie Woo was named the 2018 Australia’s Local Hero for his work in revolutionising education. In his speech, he spoke about how education “can radically change the trajectory of a child’s life,” and that Mathematics is for everyone.

A former federal politician, former Olympians and a father of a child with a disability were among the South Australians who were recognised on Friday’s Australia Day honours. For David Holst, caring for kids is also a passion and he has a deeply personal reason for doing so.

His daughter named Kim was born with cerebral palsy. "When Kim was born, there was really no advisory service, where you could go an talk to someone and ask, how do we manage this, what should we do," The ABC reported Holst as saying.

He has been recognised for his work on behalf of children with a disability. Holst is now a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).