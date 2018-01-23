Australian victims of Western Union money transfer scams to receive compensation

Australian victims of Western Union money transfer scams can take their money back following a landmark court case in the United States. The federal government estimates there may be about 3000 Aussies that can receive compensation.

Those who performed wire transfers between January 1 2004 and January 19 2017 may be eligible to get their lost funds back. People who believe they have been victims of scams have until February 12 to submit a claim.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission will start to notify thousands of Aussies this week. Law Enforcement Minister Angus Taylor said those who believe they have lost money through the scam can make a claim online.

Taylor explained it was via the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network that the government had a “comprehensive, national picture of cybercrime.” The government is able to identify Australians who were possible victims of the scams through the same network.

Aside from making a claim, Western Union money transfer scams victims must also ensure they report through ACORN. This would help government agencies and law enforcement to keep an updated picture of cybercrime that affects Australians.

Taylor confirmed that those identified through ACORN will get notifications that they may be eligible for a refund in the coming days. The claims reportedly relate to $US586 million (AU$731 million) lost through scams which include emergency or grandparent scams, lottery or prize promotions and online dating scams.

The announcement came after a US court ordered Western Union, the largest money transfer company in the world, to repay scam victims from different countries, including Australia. The court reportedly found that the company had violated anti-fraud laws.

The US Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with the company last year. “Knowing that its agents were involved in fraudulent schemes – and knowing that it had a legal obligation to detect and report this criminal conduct to the authorities – Western Union failed to act, leading to massive victim losses,” The Daily Telegraph quoted US Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A Blanco as saying at that time.

Aussie victims can submit a claim online or by post to the US Department of Justice. Online forms are available at the US Department of Justice website.

Postal forms can be downloaded and posted to “United States vs the Western Union Company, PO Box 404028, Louisville, KY 40233-4028.” The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) is set to notify victims to outline how to make a claim.