Australian tourist in Florida facing felony battery for attacking ‘zombie’ cyclist

Australian tourist Prue Harvey was arrested on felony charges on Sunday
An Australian tourist is facing a felony battery charge after allegedly attacking a Zombie Bike Ride cyclist in Florida, US. Prue Harvey, 32, claimed she did not remember shoving a 68-year-old woman off her bicycle on Sunday.

According to police, Harvey, from Yamba, NSW, was arrested after allegedly shoving Linda Malcolm off her bike to the ground. “Fall, b----!” she allegedly shouted at her as she knocked her off.

Malcolm’s daughter told Miami Herald that Harvey was running between bikes in the parade and giving another family “dirty looks” before shoving the elderly woman around 7:20 p.m. The daughter then chased the Australian tourist to a church’s parking lot and called the police.

Harvey said she was drinking at a bar earlier and so she could not recall the events past 1 p.m. on that day. She was apparently in Florida Keys for a wedding.

She was charged with a third degree felony battery instead of a misdemeanour because Florida’s law states that if the victim is over the age of 65, the charge is a felony. Harvey can face up to five years in prison and a US$5,000 (AU$6,480) if she is found guilty.

The annual Zombie Bike Ride is an annual event in which participants are encouraged to dress in zombie costumes. According to CBS Miami, more than 6,000 “undead” took part in the event on Sunday.

