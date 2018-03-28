Australian shares slip after overnight falls on Wall Street

Aussie shares were down around midday on Wednesday, but few stocks were deep in the red. The ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent to 5,796.

Australian shares remained lower following heavy overnight falls on Wall Street. The Australian dollar had dropped almost 1 percent to 76.8 US cents. Also, it has weakened considerably against the British pound (-0.4pc), euro (-0.6pc), New Zealand dollar (-0.4pc) and Japanese yen (-0.9pc).

The broader All Ordinaries index was down 0.58 percent at 5,898.3 points. The only sectors recording gains were industrials and property trusts.

Daniel Been from ANZ said the US dollar advanced against all G10 peers. Meanwhile, the Aussie dollar underperformed. Further weakness is likely provided it remains at the mercy of shifts in global risk appetite.

The worst-performing index on Wall Street overnight was the Nasdaq. It dropped 2.9 percent while the S&P 500 fell by 1.7 per cent. The Dow Jones index lost 345 points to 23,858.

On Tuesday, Wall Street had recorded its biggest daily surge in 2.5 years. European markets finished sharply higher. London and Frankfurt gained 1.6 per cent as United States-China trade tensions eased.

Tech companies were the worst hit as concerns in terms of regulation of social media and autonomous vehicles led to a sell-off in shares. Facebook slipped 4.9 percent, making the social media giant one of the worst S&P stocks overnight. It comes in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak situation. Twitter sank 12 percent, which occurred after short-seller Citron Research said the stock was "most vulnerable" to privacy regulations.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, dropped 4.5 percent. US appeals courts resurrected a copyright case brought against it by Oracle, another tech company.

And as US authorities probe a fatal car accident, Tesla shares dropped by 8.2 percent. The car accident occurred last week. The ABC reports that most S&P sectors finished in negative territory.

According to Deutsche Bank's analysts, the immediate catalyst for the negative sentiment were fears of further trade restrictions on China. "The selling appears to have been sparked by a number of factors, some stock specific, but also reports (such as this one from Bloomberg) that US Treasury Department officials are looking at ways to ban Chinese companies from investing in various technology sectors (including semiconductors and 5G wireless)," they wrote. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.6 percent or 47.4 points to 8,460.72 in early trade.