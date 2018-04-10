Australian NUW official's alleged links to 'fake' Black Lives Matter Facebook page

Computer screens display the Facebook sign-in screen in this photo illustration taken in Golden, Colorado July 28, 2015. Facebook, Inc. is to announce its second-quarter earnings July 29, 2015.

An Australian union official is making headlines for his alleged links to a “fake” Black Lives Matter Facebook page that had nearly 700,000 followers and raised more than $130,000 in donations. The National Union of Workers has begun an investigation following media reports that involved one of its officials.

NUW national secretary Tim Kennedy said the union has launched an investigation into claims made in a media report. He maintained that the NUW is not involved and has not authorised any activities with reference to the recent claims, specifically those presented in a CNN report.

CNN reported on Monday that the largest Black Lives Matter page was fake. With almost 700,000 followers, the said page has more than twice as many as the official page of the movement.

Facebook page and associated group constantly linked to websites registered by National Union of Workers official Ian Mackay. At least some of the fundraising money was making its way to Aussie bank accounts, CNN has learned. It reported a source familiar with some of the processed payments as saying that at least one of the accounts was tied to an Australian IP address and bank account. A source reportedly added that at least one fundraising account was tied to Mackay by name.

Mackay denied running the Black Lives Matter Facebook page. He said buying and selling domains was a personal hobby.

He was reportedly suspended from his roles as an organiser and branch vice president. Another organiser has also been suspended.

The page was removed by Facebook after being contacted by CNN. A spokesperson for the social media site said they investigated the situation as soon as it was brought to their attention. Facebook also disabled the page admin for maintaining multiple profiles on the platform. The spokesperson added that they will continue to look into the situation and take the necessary action in line with the policies of Facebook.

Fundraising campaigns linked with the page were suspended by Patreon and PayPal after CNN contacted the companies for comment. Classy and Donorbox had removed the campaigns.

Blog Manic News first raised the issue of the fake Black Lives Matter Facebook page last year. The website reported that the page posted photos, memes and news headlines relevant to the movement, but occasionally shared false information or headlines from right-wing sites. The page’s administrators are still anonymous, but appear to have remained constant since 2015.