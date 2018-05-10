Australian label Metalicus closing down, enters voluntary administration

By @chelean on
Sign on the Metalicus website metalicus.com

Australian label Metalicus has entered voluntary administration. The fashion brand, owned by General Pants Group, informed customers via email on Wednesday that it was closing down.

Metalicus told customers that it was a “difficult period for our staff and customers,” saying that it would launch a sale event at all of its stores, including its flagship and concession outlets, as well as online, starting Friday.

“Metalicus has long been recognised as an iconic Australian fashion brand and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty and support over the years,” its announcement reads. “Whilst this is a difficult period for our staff and customers, tomorrow we will be launching a sale event at all of our flagship stores, Myer concessions and online with significant savings on all pieces.”

It has 12 retail stores and 15 concession outlets in Myer, as well as an online store. Customers with gift cards can still use them in stores on a dollar to dollar spend. The Metalicus loyalty program is now gone, though.

According to a notice published with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (via Smart Company), administrators Petr Vrsecky, Stirling Home and Jason Stone from PKF Melbourne were appointed to the brand on May 2. The creditors will meet in Melbourne on May 14.

Metalicus started in the ‘70s as an accessories label by Melma Hamersfeld. It wasn’t until 1992 when the brand began selling its trademark body stockings under the PAS Group, which owns several other clothing brands. PAS Group sold Metalicus to General Pants Group in 2016 when it was still recording $25 million in sales.

Just last week, US-based Esprit had announced it was closing its Australian stores.

