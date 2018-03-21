Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather

Reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is hoping for hot conditions during Sunday's season-opening Melbourne Grand Prix at Albert Park. Hamilton, who recently signed a record contract extension with Mercedes F1, will open his bid for a fifth Formula One world championship.

Amazingly, Hamilton isn't hoping for hot track conditions to benefit from the latest super-sticky Pirelli race rubber, but to ensure that there is a party for fans at the picturesque Albert Park in Melbourne.

“Melbourne is always best when it’s hot. It’s always better. It’s a great start to the year when you have a nice hot start. People with their flip-flops coming from the beach and drinking their beers watching the race," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday during the first press conference of the 2018 Melbourne Grand Prix.

According to several analysts, Mercedes F1, the reigning four-time F1 constructors' champions, could have their supremacy challenged during the 2018 Formula One season. With Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Ferrari showing positive flashes during the 2018 F1 testing at Barcelona, Mercedes boss Wolff is expecting the upcoming season to be a three-way battle for the championship.

F1 2018: Lewis Hamitlon not sure which car is quickest

However, Hamilton believes the F1 testing session at the Circuit de Catalunya shouldn't be used as a measuring stick entering the weekend's Grand Prix.

“My guess is as good as yours this weekend. Everyone did different things in testing. If you look at Red Bull they never used their best race mode, and I’m not sure if that is the case for Ferrari. From what I understand, Red Bull and Ferrari were all very close. Potentially we’ve very close, or just behind or just ahead of the Red Bulls," said Hamilton, the former four-time F1 world champion.

The 2018 Australian Grand Prix gets underway Thursday with the first practice session at Albert Park. The first practice session will be followed by two additional sessions on Friday before Qualifying Saturday and Race Day on Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest buzz from the upcoming 2018 Formula One season.