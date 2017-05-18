Australian government to overhaul privacy code to maintain public trust

By on
Centrelink
A man walks into a Centrelink, part of the Australian government's department of human services where job seekers search for employment, in a Sydney suburb, August 7, 2014. Reuters/Jason Reed

Australia's top public servant Martin Parkinson announced that the government’s privacy code would be overhauled. The announcement comes following a series of errors and concerns people are losing confidence in the government’s ability to handle personal data.

Parkinson declared the move after a lobbying by Information Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim. The latter reportedly wrote to Parkinson saying the government had to ensure it respected privacy and community expectations. Pilgrim expressed his view that there is an urgent need for the Aussie government to build a social licence for its uses of data, specifically in the current context where there are plans to boost data usage and availability.

The government had to deal with criticisms for several high-profile inadvertent privacy breaches in the past years. For instance, a journalist having access to Centrelink client's personal information is slammed and considered as unethical. The Commonwealth Ombudsman called the letter from OCI demanding money from Centrelink recipients "reasonable and appropriate,” but was quick to note that the method used was "unfair and unreasonable.”

Pilgrim previously confirmed his office resumed informal investigations of the Department of Human Services' release of Centrelink recipients' personal information. Another example was the Medicare data leak that left former health minister Sussan Ley apologising to doctors in September.

"I believe that if this is not done, there is a risk that the community may lose trust in the ability of Government to deliver on key projects which involve the use of personal information,” The ABC has quoted Pilgrim. He argued there is an "urgent need" for reform.

He told the Senate Community Affairs References Committee on Thursday morning he would look into how the Department of Human Services utilised income data as part of its Online Compliance Intervention (OCI) or robo-debt system.  He stressed Australian public service must move beyond compliance with the existing Australian Privacy Principles. He added it should begin to have a best practice approach to privacy.

Therefore, he will develop a code in cooperation with the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. It will apply from 2018.

The code is expected to make more explicit how agencies must comply with the Australian Privacy Principles. Pilgrim added the code would also for the current data-matching legislation and guidelines to be superseded.

Furthermore, Pilgrim has declared that he is going to carry out an audit of the Centrelink's automated debt recovery program. The Commonwealth Ombudsman previously learned that the program lacked transparency and some customers were unfairly treated.

Read more: WannaCry hackers to sell tech secrets, compromised network data from banks, nukes and missile programs

Google Home is on its way to Australia

Computerphile/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather nearly confirmed, mega bout to go down later this year
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car