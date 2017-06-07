Australian golfer Nick Flanagan qualifies for US Open after 13-year absence

Nick Flanagan of Australia tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 10, 2008. Reuters / Hugh Gentry

Australian golfer Nick Flanagan has qualified for the forthcoming U.S. Open for the first time in 13 years. A horific run of injuries had prevented Flanagan from playing the second major of the year since the 2004 event in Shinnecock Hills, New York.

On Monday, Flanagan qualified for the 2017 event in Erin Hills after following up his first round score of four-under-par 68 with an impressive 63 to finish in second place. The 32-year-old Novocastrian emerged as the only Aussie from 13 hopefuls to progress from the 36-hole qualifiers staged across the U.S. Flanagan competed in a field of 58 in Dallas, Texas, clinching one of only three spots on offer at the Lakewood Country Club. 

Flanagan, who became the first Aussie in 100 years to prevail in the U.S. Amateur championship in 2003, hasn't played a U.S. PGA Tour event since the summer of 2012. Flanagan won a seires of Web.com Tour events in 2007 to qualify for the PGA Tour but injuries derailed his progress. 

Nick Flanagan: 'US Open is one stepping stone to better things'

After qualifying for the major at Erin Hills, Flanagan said he wasn't intimidated by the world's best players and was confident of putting forth a strong performance. “I’ll be a little nervous, but I’m not going to be overawed. And I’m not going up there to make up the numbers. I’m going to enjoy every minute of it and commit to every shot. I know my game is there and the US Open is one stepping stone to better things," said Flanagan.

Fox Sports provided details of a dozen other Aussie hopefuls who failed to make the cut for the 2017 U.S. Open golf championship. "In Florida, Robert Allenby (71,71) finished at two-over to miss out on qualifying by three shots, while Matt Jones (67, 70, five under) and Stuart Appleby (68, 70, four under) failed to progress in Memphis, Tennessee. Rod Pampling (67, 73, four under) and Ashley Hall (73, 73, two over) also missed out in Columbus, Ohio.

"Brett Coletta, Curtis Luck and Matt Goggin (Ohio), Rhein Gibson (Georgia), Aaron Price (Maryland), Lucas Herbert (Washington State) all withdrew during their second rounds," added the report. The 2017 United States Open Championship will be the 117th U.S. Open, scheduled to be played June 15–18 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, northwest of Milwaukee. 

