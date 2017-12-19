Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation

Mark Hensby
Australia's Mark Hensby hits from a sand trap to the second green during second round play in the 2006 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 7, 2006. Hensby scored a par five on the hole. Reuters / Shaun Best

Australian golfer Mark Hensby has been suspended for a year by the PGA Tour for a doping violation, according to several reports. Hensby, ranked No. 1623 in the world, failed to provide a drug testing sample before the Tour's deadline date.

In a statement, the PGA Tour announced that Hensby will be eligible to return in late Oct. 2018. "The PGA Tour announced today that Mark Hensby has violated the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy for failing to provide a drug testing sample after notification, and has been suspended for a period of one year. He will be eligible to return on October 26, 2018. The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.”

The Victorian enjoyed his career high in 2005 when he won the Scandinavian Masters, a year after winning the prestigious John Deere Classic in Illinois, U.S. His best major performances came in 2005 as he finished tied fifth for the Masters, third at the US Open and 15th at the British Open. A year later, Hensby was injured in a car accident. In 2008, Hensby lost his fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour. 

Hensby released a statement to explain the circumstances that led to his doping violation. "Call me stupid, but don't call me a cheater," he wrote in the message released by Brian Wacker via Twitter (read below). 

The 46-year-old Hensby joins Doug Barron, Bhavik Patel and Scott Stallings as only the fourth golfer to be suspended by the PGA Tour for violating its anti-doping policy. 

