Australian gamers spent $3 billion in 2017

By on
games-2453777_1280
Video game controllers. Pixabay

Australians are indeed head over heels in love with video games. Recent data shows that Aussies spent more than $3 billion on video games and hardware in 2017. The amount involves a 9 percent increase compared to last year’s data.

According to a press release by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA), Australian consumers have spent $3.23 billion in 2017 for gaming-related items. Physical retail sales amounted to a staggering $1.176 billion, while digital sales reached a total of $2.054 billion.

Physical sales reportedly increased by 11 percent, mostly due to the terrific reception for the PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. Overall, console sales have achieved a growth in sales last year.

Digital sales, which include game and DLC downloads, increased by 9 percent compared to last year. A 14 percent jump was also recorded for subscription revenue, thanks to services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live, a Telsyte study shows.

Mobile games, however, dominated digital sales. The previous year has seen more than $1 billion in revenue.

Ron Curry, CEO of IGEA, acknowledged the Aussies’ increasing interest in video games. “In 2017, we saw gamers embrace new and updated consoles. At the same time, there was lots of love shown and nostalgia for old favourites – both hardware and games.”

Curry also pointed out that Australian consumers have no problem whatsoever in supporting both physical and digital forms of games. “Australians enjoy buying products in-store, where they can seek out hands-on experiences and advice from retail staff, and similarly they are very comfortable downloading full games and additional content.”

On the other hand, US video game sales reached US$36 billion (around AU$46 billion) in 2017. According to data by Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and The NPD Group, the number was up 18 percent compared to 2016.

Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car