Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform

People are seen in the Level39 FinTech hub based in the One Canada Square tower of the Canary Wharf district of London, Britain, August 5, 2016. Reuters/Jemima Kelly/File Photo

The Australian fintech sector has launched a platform through which people can apply for jobs. The sector has introduced this week an employment platform called Australian FinTech Jobs.

The platform aims to better service the sector when it comes to finding local talent. Founder and CEO Cameron Dart said that Australian FinTech Jobs intends to service every area of employment. Dart believes that some people, in relation to employment, may initially think of fintech as merely finance or tech jobs. But he said it is actually bigger and broader than that.

Aside from finance and tech roles, there are several sub-sectors of those industries. These include legal and compliance, marketing, HR, front office, accounting and back office opportunities. "And on top of all that there are CEOs, CIOs, COOs and numerous experts required in various fields like FX, share trading, blockchain and cryptocurrency, just to name a few,” Finder.com.au quotes Dart as saying.

Australian FinTech Jobs

To create the platform, Dart spoke with several people in the Aussie fintech community. He talked to founders and CEOs and those from ASX-listed companies and start-ups.

Dart shared that among the issues most often encountered involve job ads lost on huge company sites, a huge number of applicants and unqualified applicants. Dart was even told a plumber applied for a job saying he could be a programmer.

Dart thinks an employment site for the Australian fintech industry will be helpful for those struggling to find talent. It will also assist those looking for work in the sector. Australian FinTech had reportedly found a gap in the market, with potential employers and those looking for jobs finding it difficult to contact each other.

“For this type of niche industry, we believe, and market research has told us, that a dedicated platform is much better than a scatter gun approach like larger employment websites,” he said. The new platform from Australian FinTech comes following the launch of its international "Linkedin for fintech" platform in February.

Australian FinTech is a site that helps companies, investors and incubators showcase their services. The latest service is said to be the only dedicated platform for fintech companies and recruiters in Australia.

The site also lists a directory of local fintech companies. Based on a report released by Ernst & Young in June, the country ranks fifth in the world for fintech adoption.

VentureBeat/YouTube

