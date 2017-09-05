Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh

Steven Smith, Australia's tour of India
Cricket - India v Australia - Fourth Test cricket match - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - 28/03/17 - Australia's captain Steven Smith stands in the field. Reuters / Adnan Abidi

The Australian cricket team bus was struck by a rock that damaged a window on its way to the hotel following the first day's play in the ongoing Test match in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The Aussies, led by captain Steven Smith, are currently in Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. 

While no player was hurt in the incident, local authorities have heightened the level of security on the team's route to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The incident is still under investigation, according to Cricket Australia.

"On route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident. Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone," Sean Carroll, the security manager for Cricket Australia, said via a statement. 

Added the statement: "Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route. To date we have been happy with security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident."

According to ESPN Cricinfo, officials in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) believe that street children were the perpetrators of the attack. Both teams reached the stadium safely Tuesday for the second day's action after the home team reached a score of 253/6 at the end of Day 1.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh will culminate at the end of the ongoing Test match. Bangladesh won the first Test, a cliff-hanger, by 20 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 

Full report to follow...

