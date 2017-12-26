Australian Consumer Law: Tips in returning unwanted Christmas gifts

Shoppers walk past a reflection of a Santa Claus in the window of the Apple Store in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts November 28, 2008.
Shoppers walk past a reflection of a Santa Claus in the window of the Apple Store in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts November 28, 2008. Reuters/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES)

Christmas is a time for giving and while people are busy exchanging gifts, some may have purchased or received unwanted presents. For those looking to return that gift, having knowledge of the Australian Consumer Law helps.

Speaking with ABC Radio Melbourne, lawyer Katie Miller said the first thing that people who wish to return items has to know is that the rules are no different at Christmas time. "It's the Australian Consumer Law, this is actually a federal law and the shops are bound by these things,” she said.

Miller assured that an item that is faulty or does not do what it was meant to do can be returned even on Christmas time. For instance, a phone that does not make phone calls or a television that does not switch on can be returned any time.

Even items bought that fail to match the advertised description can be returned. Miller said she specifically thinks this particular example applies if shoppers are purchasing stuff on the Internet.

She even provided an example, citing a piece of furniture that has been purchased based on its advertised dimensions but does not fit the spot it was intended to be in as that place has been carefully measured based on the product description. This means a valid reason to be able to return a product is if does not meet the description being advertised.

Another example is a lamp received as a Christmas gift that has stopped working on New Year's Day. According to the Australian Consumer Law, an item that fails to last a reasonable amount of time can be returned.

But Miller noted that actually depends “on what you’re buying.” She said a reasonable time for a mobile device will be very different to what is a reasonable period for a fidget spinner. Her advice for those looking to return an item is to "act promptly.”

She suggested that the store where the item was from may want to resell it. Miller also recommends keeping the item in its original packaging and getting back to them as quickly as possible.

Those who have received an unwanted Christmas gifts may have a more challenging time returning the item if they do not have a receipt. But even if the receipt is available, Miller said there is no obligation on the store to take back an item simply because somebody does not like it.

