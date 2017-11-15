Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades

By on
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014.
A National Australia Bank (NAB) logo is pictured on an automated teller machine (ATM) in central Sydney September 12, 2014. Reuters/David Gray/File Photo

Australian business conditions have surged to the highest on record, with rises across several industries. National Australia Bank's monthly business survey revealed that business conditions rose by seven points to 21 points in October, and the jump was driven by profitability gauges and spikes in sales.

The new figure was four times the long run-average since the very first report in 1997. The recent rise reinforces signs of improving labour market. The central bank is predicting that an improving labour market will eventually drive wage gains.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said it was an extremely strong result and of itself would suggest a better than expected performance for the Australian economy. Sales, hiring and profitability were measured across the states.

New South Wales doubled Victoria's result. It scored 31 points, the highest of any state.

"It is unclear just how long conditions can remain at these record levels given that the result was driven by a surprise jump in manufacturing, while some of the leading indicators such as forward orders, which have been giving a more accurate read on the strength of the economy, have actually softened a little in recent months," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Oster as saying. But businesses are positive, with the sentiment index holding at 8 points. On Monday, Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said there had been a “solid upward trajectory” in business investment.

In Canberra, local businesses and policy makers are expected to be keen to see the positive conditions spread into retail in the lead-up to the pre-Christmas shopping period. Oster said the subdued conditions in retail have been a huge concern for some time now.

But he also noted that retail conditions see some improvements this month. The progress was enough to arrest the downward trend since mid-year.

As for the construction industry, it’s showing a good performance. Oster noted the building industry had more than contributed its share courtesy of public investment and housing.

"At the other end of the spectrum, the construction industry is still performing incredibly well, thanks to support from both a large pipeline of residential construction and a likely improvement in non-residential construction activity," he said. The Reserve Bank previously said economic growth would speed up to about 3 percent by 2019, while cutting back on its inflation forecasts. But amid the positive conditions, economists are still not predicting a rate rise until late 2018 at the earliest.

Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
3 ways to balance wellness and success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’: David Garber shares insights on visual effects
Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 14-17: Ava confronts Griffin
'General Hospital' Nov. 14-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke Skywalker's article featured in game
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Easter egg in ‘Battlefront 2’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car