Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29

An NSW rail worker strike is expected on January 29, but it shouldn’t cause worry to employees who commute to the Sydney CBD to get to work. Australia’s biggest banks advised its staff to work from home as companies prepare for a strike.

Working from home is an option for workers to avoid a chaotic day on the roads. Another option companies have advised their staff with was to get a cab.

A strike could cost much with amount forecast up to more than $100 million. Australian companies were already making some early plans. Some offer allowances to use Uber or Taxi services while others encourage their employees to stay at home.

Among those who have confirmed that they are encouraging their staff not to commute to get to work on January 29 are ANZ and Westpac. A spokesman for ANZ said the company will ensure that staff members are not left out of pocket for any further transport-related expenses they may incur.

The ANZ spokesman added that they have flexible work options like working from home, or working from a different work location. Westpac has “flexible working arrangements” in place too.

The bank also does not require its staff to be physically present in the office on January 29. It said its arrangements would let employees work from home if they are unable to make it to the workplace or “if doing so would disrupt family or carer's responsibilities.” Finder’s over 100 staff is reportedly encouraged to work from home too.

According to Union NSW Secretary Alex Claassens, a strike was still likely after a resolution has not been reached with Transport for NSW bosses. Transport Minister Andrew Constance met with unions on Friday.

Dr Mehreen Faruqi MLC, a spokeswoman for Greens NSW MP and Transport, said the concerns of train drivers needed to be listened to. “Transport workers deserve much better than to be scapegoated by this Government for their lack of investment in our trains and required staff,” news.com.au reported her as saying.

Faruqi added they support transport workers’ right to take industrial action and to strike “if that is what it takes to bring this government into a genuine negotiation.” Claassens said workers are asking for fair working conditions and wages.

Unions NSW boss Mark Morey said it should have never got to this stage. He assured that he would continue with the negotiations over the weekend.

