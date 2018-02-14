Australia weather: Gales barrel through Victoria and Tasmania, fire bans in NSW

By on
Sydney temp
A couple shade themselves from the sun under an umbrella on a hot day in Sydney November 20, 2009. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

While 100km/h plus winds lashed Melbourne, residents of the entire east coast of Australia are advised to be safe as extreme weather hits. Gales barrel through Tasmania and Victoria, Queensland residents experience “extreme” heat wave conditions and total fire bans are in place in New South Wales.

Melbourne’s CBD has seen its temperature dropped seven degrees in an hour between 8am and 9am (local time) to 17C. A gust of about 60km/h was recorded at Melbourne Park.

Winds have reached 109km/h at St Kilda, news.com.au reported. Residents must stay safe and informed, according to Emergency Management Victoria.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) advised Victorians and Tasmanians on Wednesday to hold on tight as cold front swept across the region including Warrnambool, Geelong, Gippsland, Ballarat, Burnie, Launceston and Melbourne. The cold front crossed the state from the west on Wednesday and then headed towards the capital, the BoM declared.

The state’s emergency service took to Twitter to warn that “destructive winds are making their way through Melbourne.” There is a possibility of sudden thunderstorms and downpours.

Nearly 50,000 homes were left without power. Over 9000 homes were without power in Tasmania.

Some rail lines have been brought to a standstill because of the debris. A fallen tree had caused trains between Clifton Hill and the City to be suspended.

Fire is the primary concern is NSW amid the hot and windy conditions. A total fire ban covers much of the states’ coast.

Total fire bans were in place for areas in and around Sydney and the Illawarra. Residents were advised to prepare their homes, follow survival plans and stay vigilant ahead of this week’s forecasted high temperatures and strong south-westerly winds.

The Tropical Cyclone Gita caused severe damage to the capital Nuku’alofa. The Australian government is now providing emergency humanitarian assistance to help the people of Tonga.

To assist thousands of people in need, $350,000 in life-saving equipment, which include emergency shelter, kitchen and hygiene kits, was deployed. Humanitarian supplies such as tarpaulins and water purification tablets were also released through the Tongan Red Cross.

The Australian Defence Force will conduct disaster relief operations and humanitarian assistance. To assess health services in impacted areas, an Australian medical expert and Tongan authorities were working with New Zealand specialists.

Australian officials were expected to visit the area to help provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.  Tonga residents are advised to stay indoors and follow local authorities’ instructions.

Related
Join the Discussion
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Winter Olympics 2018: Australia's Emily Arthur falls during half pipe final
Winter Olympics 2018: Australian Scotty James into snowboarding final
Australia captain Steve Smith honoured with Allan Border Medal
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
Australia's Test squad: Chadd Sayers replaces Jackson Bird for South Africa tour
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'General Hospital' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Rachel Bloom headlines 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' US tour
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 theory: Petyr Baelish’s return
'The Young and the Restless' Feb. 13-16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 'None the Wiser' spoilers
'The Resident' season 1 episode 5 spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 'Absolution' spoilers
'Bull' season 2 episode 16 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car