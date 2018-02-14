Australia weather: Gales barrel through Victoria and Tasmania, fire bans in NSW

A couple shade themselves from the sun under an umbrella on a hot day in Sydney November 20, 2009.

A couple shade themselves from the sun under an umbrella on a hot day in Sydney November 20, 2009. Reuters/Tim Wimborne

While 100km/h plus winds lashed Melbourne, residents of the entire east coast of Australia are advised to be safe as extreme weather hits. Gales barrel through Tasmania and Victoria, Queensland residents experience “extreme” heat wave conditions and total fire bans are in place in New South Wales.

Melbourne’s CBD has seen its temperature dropped seven degrees in an hour between 8am and 9am (local time) to 17C. A gust of about 60km/h was recorded at Melbourne Park.

Winds have reached 109km/h at St Kilda, news.com.au reported. Residents must stay safe and informed, according to Emergency Management Victoria.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) advised Victorians and Tasmanians on Wednesday to hold on tight as cold front swept across the region including Warrnambool, Geelong, Gippsland, Ballarat, Burnie, Launceston and Melbourne. The cold front crossed the state from the west on Wednesday and then headed towards the capital, the BoM declared.

The state’s emergency service took to Twitter to warn that “destructive winds are making their way through Melbourne.” There is a possibility of sudden thunderstorms and downpours.

Nearly 50,000 homes were left without power. Over 9000 homes were without power in Tasmania.

Some rail lines have been brought to a standstill because of the debris. A fallen tree had caused trains between Clifton Hill and the City to be suspended.

Fire is the primary concern is NSW amid the hot and windy conditions. A total fire ban covers much of the states’ coast.

Total fire bans were in place for areas in and around Sydney and the Illawarra. Residents were advised to prepare their homes, follow survival plans and stay vigilant ahead of this week’s forecasted high temperatures and strong south-westerly winds.

The Tropical Cyclone Gita caused severe damage to the capital Nuku’alofa. The Australian government is now providing emergency humanitarian assistance to help the people of Tonga.

To assist thousands of people in need, $350,000 in life-saving equipment, which include emergency shelter, kitchen and hygiene kits, was deployed. Humanitarian supplies such as tarpaulins and water purification tablets were also released through the Tongan Red Cross.

The Australian Defence Force will conduct disaster relief operations and humanitarian assistance. To assess health services in impacted areas, an Australian medical expert and Tongan authorities were working with New Zealand specialists.

Australian officials were expected to visit the area to help provide assistance to those affected by the disaster. Tonga residents are advised to stay indoors and follow local authorities’ instructions.