Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online

Australia and South Africa will renew their bitter rivalry in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series at Newlands, Cape Town starting on Thursday. Faf du Plessis' South African team levelled the series at two wins a piece courtesy a resounding 6-wicket victory at St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth, in the second Test.

The series has been marred by several off-field controversies. After Australian vice-captain David Warner and South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock got into a tiff in the first Test at Durban, Proteas fast bowler was handed a two-match ban at the end of the Port Elizabeth Test for initiating physical contact with Australian captain Steve Smith. However, Rabada's ban was sensationally lifted on Tuesday after the South African cricket board made a successful plea to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia has a chequered history in recent Cape Town Tests. In 2011, they were bowled out for just 47 and beaten convincing. In 2014, they scored totals of 494 and 303 and emerged victorious. According to ESPNCricinfo, there is expected to be some grass on the Newlands pitch, which may help Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc extract reverse swing.

On the eve of the Cape Town Test, captain Steve Smith admitted that his pace trio of Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins could be asked to carry an extra work load on the Newlands pitch.

"It's going to depend on how rough we can get the rough side by hitting the wicket. You can see Starcy is a massive weapon for us when we want to get the ball reversing, the way he releases the ball he can land it on the rough side and rough it up naturally. I dare say it's still going to play a part, but I don't think it will play a part as quick as what it probably has in the past two Test matches," said Smith.

Australia's tour of South Africa will culminate with the fourth and final Test at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg starting March 30. With the series tied at 1-1, the victor of the third Test in Cape Town would gain a significant advantage entering the decider. Australia vs South Africa live streaming, Cape Town Test live streaming, 3rd Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

Australia vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Cape Town Test online

Third Test (March 22-26)

Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. (AEDT), 08:30 (GMT)

On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa), Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Tel (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Watch Sky Sports (UK)