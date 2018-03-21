Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online

By @saihoops on
Australia's tour of South Africa, Steve Smith, David Warner
Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - First Test Match - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - March 5, 2018. Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith leave the pitch after beating South Africa. Reuters / Rogan Ward

Australia and South Africa will renew their bitter rivalry in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series at Newlands, Cape Town starting on Thursday. Faf du Plessis' South African team levelled the series at two wins a piece courtesy a resounding 6-wicket victory at St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth, in the second Test. 

The series has been marred by several off-field controversies. After Australian vice-captain David Warner and South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock got into a tiff in the first Test at Durban, Proteas fast bowler was handed a two-match ban at the end of the Port Elizabeth Test for initiating physical contact with Australian captain Steve Smith. However, Rabada's ban was sensationally lifted on Tuesday after the South African cricket board made a successful plea to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Australia has a chequered history in recent Cape Town Tests. In 2011, they were bowled out for just 47 and beaten convincing. In 2014, they scored totals of 494 and 303 and emerged victorious. According to ESPNCricinfo, there is expected to be some grass on the Newlands pitch, which may help Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc extract reverse swing.

On the eve of the Cape Town Test, captain Steve Smith admitted that his pace trio of Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins could be asked to carry an extra work load on the Newlands pitch. 

"It's going to depend on how rough we can get the rough side by hitting the wicket. You can see Starcy is a massive weapon for us when we want to get the ball reversing, the way he releases the ball he can land it on the rough side and rough it up naturally. I dare say it's still going to play a part, but I don't think it will play a part as quick as what it probably has in the past two Test matches," said Smith.

Australia's tour of South Africa will culminate with the fourth and final Test at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg starting March 30. With the series tied at 1-1, the victor of the third Test in Cape Town would gain a significant advantage entering the decider. Australia vs South Africa live streaming, Cape Town Test live streaming, 3rd Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

Australia vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Cape Town Test online
Third Test (March 22-26)
Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local Time), 7:30 p.m. (AEDT), 08:30 (GMT)
On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa), Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Fox Tel (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Watch Sky Sports (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hoping for sunny Melbourne weather
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
Lionel Messi: 'Russia 2018 could be my last World Cup'
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming: Watch Cape Town Test online
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
Triple G calls Canelo Alvarez a 'cheater, doper' ahead of rematch
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New production set nears completion
‘The 100’ season 5: New trailer about identity released
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: James Gunn confirms his third film
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 21-23: Griffin accepts Ava’s offer
'General Hospital' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 21-23: Ashley protects herself
'The Young and the Restless' March 21-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car