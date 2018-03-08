Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online

Rivals Australia and South Africa will square off in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, starting on Friday. Steve Smith's Australians secured a 1-0 series lead earlier this week with a comprehensive 118-run victory in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban.

Four years ago, the Aussies clinched the three-Test series by a 2-1 margin. Coming off a 4-0 Ashes victory over England, the Australians are primed to return to World No. 1 status with a victory over South Africa in the ongoing series.

The first Test at Durban was marred by off-field controversy when things were allowed to get out of hand between Australian vice-captain David Warner and South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Warner pleaded guilty to misconduct and sacrificed 80 per cent of his match fees, according to reports.

Captain Smith admitted that most of talking point from the game focussed on the controversy rather than Australia's impressive performance. Smith and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis met on Thursday with umpires and match referee Jeff Crowe to ensure the rest of the series is played in the right spirits.

"It sort of overshadowed what was a really good win for Australia in the first Test match. I pulled the guys together, just the playing group, and said let's not let these incidents overshadow the way we played and get in the way of the way we want to play in this series. It's about continuing to play a good, hard, aggressive brand but knowing we don't want to cross the line, we want to stay within the spirit of the game and let cricket be the main thing on show. That's what we are here to do," Smith said on Tuesday, via ESPNCricinfo.

Australia's tour of South Africa will comprise of four Test matches, but no limited-overs games. The second Australia vs South Africa Test will get underway at Port Elizabeth on Friday, March 9. The four-match series will culminate with the final Test at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg (March 30-April 3). Australia vs South Africa live streaming, Port Elizabeth Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

Australia vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Port Elizabeth Test online

Second Test (March 9-13)

Start time: 10 a.m. (Local Time), 7 p.m. (AEDT), 8 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa), Willow TV (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Tel (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Watch Sky Sports (UK)