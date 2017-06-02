Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview

Australia vs New Zealand live streaming, ICC Champions Trophy
Britain Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy Warm Up Match - The Oval - 26/5/17 Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Sri-Lanka's Upul Tharanga Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will square off in Game 2 of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Friday. During Thursday's tournament opener, hosts England chased down a target of 306 runs against Bangladesh courtesy an unbeaten century from Joe Root. 

During the 2015 World Cup final, Australia beat New Zealand in a battle of tournament co-hosts. Since then, both teams have undergone plenty of roster changes but are still viewed as top contenders at the eight-team World Cup which also features India, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

The Aussies are reportedly trying to unleash their highly-touted pace bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson. Even though skipper Steven Smith has indicated that the team is unlikely to feature all four pacemen, some reports claim that Australia could go thar route on faster and bouncier pitches. "We're going to have a look at the conditions in the morning, see what the forecast is like, and we'll decide our final XI then. I don't think we'll end up going with the four big quicks. We've got a couple of options there as all-rounders," Smith told reporters on the eve of the game, via Cricket Australia

"Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions. He's a little bit slower than the others and hits the seam and has some good skills throughout the middle as well,” added Smith, hinting at featuring either Marcus Stoinis or John Hastings.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, captained by star batsman Kane Williamson, will have some tough decisions to make on game day. They will choose between either Tom Latham or Luke Ronchi to double up as the wicketkeeper and opening batsman. Martin Guptill, who helped the Kiwis reach the finals of the 2015 World Cup, will take the other opening sllot. The bowling arsenal will feature veteran pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, besides left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. They will likely field either Adam Milne or Mitchell McClenaghan as the fourth bowling option. Zimbabwe-born Colin de Grandhomm is also a part of the squad.

"Any time you play Australia, whatever team they put out, they are very tough to beat. We’re usually involved in series, where you kind of get into games and, hopefully, improve throughout. But tomorrow's a one-off fixture and it's tournament cricket, so it's important we start strong," Williamson said on the eve of the game, via ESPNCricinfo. Australia vs New Zealand live streaming, ICC Champions Trophy live streaming and cricket live streaming info follows.

Australia vs New Zealand live stream     
How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online

Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local), 7:30 p.m. (AEST), 5:30 a.m. (ET)
On TV: Channel 9, Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (USA)
Live Stream: Fox Tel Play / Foxtel Go (Australia), Willow.TV (USA)

