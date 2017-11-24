Australia vs Fiji live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup online

Australia and Fiji will lock horns in the first semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup at the Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. The winner will face either England or Tonga in the final next Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.

While the Australians were clinical in their victory over Samoa in the quarterfinals, Fiji shocked pre-tournament favourites New Zealand to book a berth in the final four. Fiji will enter Friday's contest with hopes of upsetting the Kangaroos, despite losing to Australia in each of their five previous meetings. In fact, Australia has dominated Fiji and out-scored The Bati by a margin of 282-8 during their five previous clashes.

Mick Potter, coach of Fiji Bati, believes his teams has the tools to win the 2017 Rugby League World Cup since they are literally two wins away. 

"It's a real challenge trying to find a weakness in the team, it's going to be difficult. It's a two-horse race, the odds are stacked against our team, it could possibly be a good score line for Australia. I don't know what's going to happen but it is going to be a good scramble. They are extremely pleased with the results, I am not sure whether they surprised themselves with how they defended but still more work to do today and I am pleased with their attitude," Potter said on the eve of the game.

Meanwhile, Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama has credited Jarryd Hayne, the former Gold Coast Titans fullback, for bringing a lot of experience to the team. "His faith has grown leaps and bounds since he joined the team and he has been openly sharing about it. He is a great team player, he is really just focused on doing the best for his team and he had a burning desire for Fiji and he grabbed the opportunity to do so in this RLWC," said Naiqama.

Australia's defence has been impeccable, the Kangaroos haven’t conceded a point since the second game of the tournament against France. They enter Friday's contest as the overwhelming favourites, despite Fiji's newfound confidence and swagger. When the teams last met, at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, Australia won by a whopping margin of 64-0. Australia vs Fiji live streaming, Rugby League World Cup live streaming, RLWC live streaming and Rugby League World Cup semi-final live streaming info follows.

Rugby League World Cup: Australia vs Fiji live stream
First Semi-Final
Start time: 7 p.m. (Local Time, AEDT), 9 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Live, Seven Network (Australia), BBC 2, Premier Sports (UK)
Live Stream: Seven Live (Australia), BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

