Australia vs England ODI series: Jason Roy powers visitors to victory

By @saihoops on
Jason Roy
England's Jason Roy celebrates his century Reuters / Matthew Childs

Opener Jason Roy blasted 180 runs off just 151 balls as England chased down Australia's target of 305 runs in the first one-day international of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Roy and Joe Root (91 not out) added 221 runs for the third-wicket as England romped to victory with seven balls to spare. 

England suffered a few late hiccups with the quick dismissals of captain Eoin Morgan (1) and Jos Buttler (4). However, Root stayed put at the crease to steer England to a 1-0 lead in the series. 

After his career-best knock, Roy said that the innings was extra special since it was at the historic MCG. "Incredibly special, I don't have too many words right now. (Alex) Hales was pretty disappointed (to lose his England ODI highest score). It had been a tough season last season, so to be selected was incredibly special. I was so happy, first time here, what an incredible place."

Skipper Morgan praised Roy's knock but cautioned his team against complacency entering the second ODI at Brisbane on Friday. Australia are fresh off a dominating 4-0 performance in the 2017 Ashes. 

"He's (Roy) imposing at the crease, and what a way to start the series. It sums up the character of the bloke, coming back in. Australia are a strong side and will come back incredibly hard at Brisbane, but it's a nice way to start the series," Morgan said after the win, via ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and inserted Australia into bat. The hosts posted a respectable total of 308/5 on the back of a century from opener Aaron Finch (107) and brisk half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (50) and Marcus Stoinis (60). Captain Steve Smith got off to a quick start (23 from 18 balls) before edging one off wrist spinner Adil Rashid (2/73). Stay tuned for the latest on the Australia vs England ODI series.

