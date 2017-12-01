Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online

Rugby League World Cup - Australia vs Fiji - Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia, November 24, 2017. Fiji's Suliasi Vunivalu passes the ball as he is tackled by Australian players during their semi-final match.

Australia and England will lock horns in the grand finale of the Rugby League World Cup at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday night. This is the first time England have reached the championship round of the Rugby League World Cup since 1995, which was the same year they last registered a victory over the mighty green and gold.

Though the Aussies are the overwhelming favourites to win their eleventh world championship, England have been bolstered by the return of Sam Burgess, who is fit for selection after injuring knee ligaments during the group stage match between the arch rivals. Since then, Burgess' only game in the tournament came in his team's narrow semi-final victory over Tonga last Saturday.

In a major setback, England will be without captain Sean O'Loughlin, who picked up a quad injury during the 20-18 victory over Tonga. They will also be without hooker Josh Hodgson, who is nursing a knee injury. Burgess will be the stand-in captain for England.

Burgess, who captained England during 2016 Four Nations Series, wants his teammates to embrace the underdog tag and take the challenge to the Aussies. "As much as we'll miss the boys, we've got some great players coming in and we're excited at the opportunity. We've been extremely consistent in our training. Players have been in and out of different positions so not a lot changes genuinely for our team."

Meanwhile, Australian lock and prop Dave Klemmer believes England coach Wayne Bennett has played down his team's chances to add more pressure on the home team. "He (Bennett) is probably trying to take the heat off England but we know what they are capable of. They have attacking strike across the park, big bodies and they are very passionate about representing their country." Australia vs England live streaming, Rugby League World Cup live streaming, RLWC final live streaming and Rugby League World Cup final live streaming info follows.

Rugby League World Cup: Australia vs England live stream

Final

Start time: 7 p.m. (Local Time, AEST), 9 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Live, Seven Network (Australia), BBC 2, Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Seven Live (Australia), BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)