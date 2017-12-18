Australia: Updated calculations lift the prospect of a $40B slash in debt

By on
Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison stands outside Australia's Parliament House in Canberra May 4, 2016 following the announcement Australia's 2016-17 Federal Budget.
Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison stands outside Australia's Parliament House in Canberra May 4, 2016. Reuters/Sam Mooy

New Australian government calculations lift the chances of up to $40 billion cut in debt over one decade. The update emphasise a projected fall in government debt compared to the total earlier declared in the Budget.

That debt now stands at only over half a trillion dollars. It has been rising steadily.

But the government was reportedly tipped to announce it will boost that. It will keep “expenditure under control” so it will no longer need to borrow to pay for the recurring bills of government businesses. An example is wages.

The updated calculations lift the prospect of a $40 billion cut in debt over 10 years. It comes as net debt is expected to peak in 2018-19, the next financial year.

Net debt will likely be at 19.2 percent of GDP, or national output. Compared to the 19.8 percent forecast in the Budget, this would be a 0.6 percentage point improvement. The difference is $11.9 billion.

“Real headway”

Treasurer Scott Morrison will forecast that gross debt will be $2.3 billion lower in three years compared to initial calculations earlier this month, reports news.com.au. In a statement released on Sunday, he said the MYFO figures would show the government “deliver on our prudent and responsible economic management, staying the course to keep expenditure under control and return the Budget back to balance.”

The Treasurer said a “real headway” is being made. It would reduce the predicted gross debt by as much as $23 billion. That would also mean reduced interest payments of billion dollars annually.

He said the government intends to make additional progress on bringing down the debt in the years to come. While doing so, it is working to get the Budget back into balance. “In MYEFO, over the next 10 years we expect gross debt to be $40 billion less than we were projecting in May.”

The debt reduction for this financial year, Morrison said, was the equal of putting the national grocery bill on the credit card. Thanks to “our responsible budget management,” the nation can no longer borrow to pay daily, recurrent spending such as schools funding, welfare and Medicare one year earlier than predicted.

Morrison assured that the government is acting in a fiscally responsible way to lower the debt, as it promised. When the goal is achieved, the government can sustainably fund essential services such as health, schools and infrastructure that Australians need.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: Australia on the verge of series victory
Teenager Alex De Minaur secures Australian Open berth
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 ‘bigger than it’s ever been’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sketches and production design of the finale
'Coronation Street' Dec. 18 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Musical score for the New World
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22: Katie surprises Wyatt
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 18-22 [VIDEOS]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Trailer breakdown by the director
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Nothing from second half yet
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car