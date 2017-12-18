Australia: Updated calculations lift the prospect of a $40B slash in debt

New Australian government calculations lift the chances of up to $40 billion cut in debt over one decade. The update emphasise a projected fall in government debt compared to the total earlier declared in the Budget.

That debt now stands at only over half a trillion dollars. It has been rising steadily.

But the government was reportedly tipped to announce it will boost that. It will keep “expenditure under control” so it will no longer need to borrow to pay for the recurring bills of government businesses. An example is wages.

The updated calculations lift the prospect of a $40 billion cut in debt over 10 years. It comes as net debt is expected to peak in 2018-19, the next financial year.

Net debt will likely be at 19.2 percent of GDP, or national output. Compared to the 19.8 percent forecast in the Budget, this would be a 0.6 percentage point improvement. The difference is $11.9 billion.

“Real headway”

Treasurer Scott Morrison will forecast that gross debt will be $2.3 billion lower in three years compared to initial calculations earlier this month, reports news.com.au. In a statement released on Sunday, he said the MYFO figures would show the government “deliver on our prudent and responsible economic management, staying the course to keep expenditure under control and return the Budget back to balance.”

The Treasurer said a “real headway” is being made. It would reduce the predicted gross debt by as much as $23 billion. That would also mean reduced interest payments of billion dollars annually.

He said the government intends to make additional progress on bringing down the debt in the years to come. While doing so, it is working to get the Budget back into balance. “In MYEFO, over the next 10 years we expect gross debt to be $40 billion less than we were projecting in May.”

The debt reduction for this financial year, Morrison said, was the equal of putting the national grocery bill on the credit card. Thanks to “our responsible budget management,” the nation can no longer borrow to pay daily, recurrent spending such as schools funding, welfare and Medicare one year earlier than predicted.

Morrison assured that the government is acting in a fiscally responsible way to lower the debt, as it promised. When the goal is achieved, the government can sustainably fund essential services such as health, schools and infrastructure that Australians need.