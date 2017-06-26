Australia sees terror group in the Philippines a direct threat, sends help

By on
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne speaks during a news conference. Reuters/Nick Ansell/Pool

The Aussie government has joined the Philippines’ fight against Islamic State-linked militants. Australia sends two surveillance planes to support troops fighting the Muslim-extremist Maute group on the southern island of Mindanao.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne has confirmed the Philippines accepted Australia’s offer to provide Australian Defence Force AP-3C Orion aircrafts. The planes will support the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Australia condemned the Maute attacks in Marawi City, situated in north-west Mindanao. Payne said the regional threat from terrorism is a direct threat to Australia and to its interests. Therefore, the country will continue to work with its partners in South East Asia to counter these threats.

She revealed she had recently spoken with Philippines’ Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana about how Australia can help in the fight against extremists. “We agreed the best way to defeat terrorism in our region is for us to work together,” she said in a press release.

The help from Australia, which has an extensive Defence Cooperation Program with the Philippines, comes amid fears the Maute and its affiliates have stronger designs on parts of the southern Philippines than previously expected. Philippine military spokesman Gilbert Gapay said the surveillance planes would help tackle extremism across Mindanao where kidnap gangs have thrived for decades.

For Gapay, the battle for Marawi was not a failure because the military learns a lot as it stops the Islamic State from taking root."They won't thrive anymore in our country,” he told reporters.

But security experts believe the fight has exposed intelligence and operational failures by the Philippines, Reuters reports. It also reflects its limited cooperation with neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia to prevent the spread of extremism. Last week, the three countries agreed on joint measures to pool information and stem financing of fighters.

The United States has also provided assistance with military surveillance and communications experts in Zamboanga city. The Philippines accepted foreign assistance amid operations that have had mixed results, with some security forces killed. Some civilians were believed to be either trapped while others are being used as human shields.

On Friday, more bombs were dropped as the army tried to flush out the estimated 90 to100 rebels. Military spokesman Jo-Ar Herrera said this was already their last stand and they were already getting desperate, adding the aim is to neutralize them so they will no longer cause threats to other parts of the country.

Read More:

Eid al-Fitr 2017: Muslims take Ramadan to Sydney

What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law

BBC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Easy employment for Aussies in the US a ‘cruel hoax’
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
Tax time 2017: ATO ‘hit list’ revealed
Australia's landline access scheme proposed to end
Revealed: Fastest growing and shrinking jobs in Australia
Revealed: Fastest growing and shrinking jobs in Australia
Housing: The 'significant crisis' for single older Australians
The 'significant' housing crisis for single older Aussies
More Business
Australia announces faster, more convenient visa application for Indians
Melbourne at risk of becoming 'Australia's most unliveable city'
Perth Mint considering banning staff from wearing underwire bras
Investigation exposes brutal butcher of dogs in Bali; Aussies unknowingly being fed dog meat
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
What happened to Australia's proposed citizenship law
Cannabis Australia: Auscann wants country to be the leading medical marijuana supplier
Science to soon discover various marijuana medical uses
More News
Carmelo Anthony buyout: Cavaliers the leading contenders to sign Knicks star
Lewis Hamilton not ready to make peace with 'disrespectful' Sebastian Vettel
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn: Aussie to follow 10-point plan to beat legendary boxer
Dallas Mavericks plan to restructure Dirk Nowitzki deal for flexibility
2017 NBA Awards live streaming: Nominees, how to watch, start time
2017 NBA Awards live streaming: Nominees, how to watch, start time
Paul George trade: Lakers refuse to include Brandon Ingram in any deals
Paul George trade: Lakers refuse to include Brandon Ingram in any deals
More Sports
Westpac slashes home loan interest rates
Govt introduces changes to the welfare system; Vic slams drug tests
'No Man's Sky' updates continue to give gamers hope on hidden codes, new characters
Surface Laptop and Surface Pro support
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
Apple iMac Pro to reportedly have Intel ‘Purley’ Xeons and support for Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID
iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 to feature dual-camera setup, reveals leaks; AR can take Apple past Samsung
What Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are up to
More Life
'Power' season 4 premiere recap and review: Prison life
‘Doctor Who’ theories: The real name of the Doctor
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 3 recap and review
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 26-30
'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Wynonna tries to save Waverly's soul in 'She Ain't Right'
'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 episode 4 'She Ain't Right' spoilers
'The Voice Australia 2017' The Semi-Finals recap: Rennie, Berni, Sarah and Spencer get eliminated from 'The Voice AU' Season 6 [VIDEOS]
'The Voice Australia 2017' The Semi-Finals recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car