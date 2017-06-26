Australia sees terror group in the Philippines a direct threat, sends help

The Aussie government has joined the Philippines’ fight against Islamic State-linked militants. Australia sends two surveillance planes to support troops fighting the Muslim-extremist Maute group on the southern island of Mindanao.

Minister for Defence Marise Payne has confirmed the Philippines accepted Australia’s offer to provide Australian Defence Force AP-3C Orion aircrafts. The planes will support the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Australia condemned the Maute attacks in Marawi City, situated in north-west Mindanao. Payne said the regional threat from terrorism is a direct threat to Australia and to its interests. Therefore, the country will continue to work with its partners in South East Asia to counter these threats.

She revealed she had recently spoken with Philippines’ Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana about how Australia can help in the fight against extremists. “We agreed the best way to defeat terrorism in our region is for us to work together,” she said in a press release.

The help from Australia, which has an extensive Defence Cooperation Program with the Philippines, comes amid fears the Maute and its affiliates have stronger designs on parts of the southern Philippines than previously expected. Philippine military spokesman Gilbert Gapay said the surveillance planes would help tackle extremism across Mindanao where kidnap gangs have thrived for decades.

For Gapay, the battle for Marawi was not a failure because the military learns a lot as it stops the Islamic State from taking root."They won't thrive anymore in our country,” he told reporters.

But security experts believe the fight has exposed intelligence and operational failures by the Philippines, Reuters reports. It also reflects its limited cooperation with neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia to prevent the spread of extremism. Last week, the three countries agreed on joint measures to pool information and stem financing of fighters.

The United States has also provided assistance with military surveillance and communications experts in Zamboanga city. The Philippines accepted foreign assistance amid operations that have had mixed results, with some security forces killed. Some civilians were believed to be either trapped while others are being used as human shields.

On Friday, more bombs were dropped as the army tried to flush out the estimated 90 to100 rebels. Military spokesman Jo-Ar Herrera said this was already their last stand and they were already getting desperate, adding the aim is to neutralize them so they will no longer cause threats to other parts of the country.

