Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand

By @saihoops on
Aaron Finch, T20 Tri-Series
Australia's Aaron Finch batting against India during their T20 cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia January 29, 2016. Reuters / Hamish Blair

Skipper David Warner smashed 59 runs off just 24 balls as Australia completed the highest run-chase in Twenty20 cricket history in a dramatic five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Friday. Chasing a target of 244 runs in Game 5 of the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series, the Aussies won with seven balls to spare in front of a capacity crowd at Auckland's Eden Park.

Warner, named Australia's best limited-overs player of 2017, added 121 runs for the opening wicket with southpaw D'Arcy Short, who top-scored with 76 runs from just 44 balls. After Warner was dismissed by Kiwi leg spinner Ish Sodhi, Short added 56 runs for the third-wicket with Glenn Maxwell (31 runs off 14 balls). Aaron Finch, arguably Australia's best T20 batsman, finished off the run-chase with an unbeaten knock of 36 runs from just 14 balls, including three massive sixes. 

"Fantastic effort from the guys, you just have to take the scoreboard out of it. We brought it back slightly (with the ball), a fantastic knock by New Zealand as well. I said from day one to have a lot of energy, keep a smile on your face. Was a fantastic surface. 240 might not be enough in the final! We'll need to think about it. Early wickets are the key," Warner said during the post-match presentation ceremony, via ESPNCricinfo.

T20 Tri-Series: Martin Guptill century goes in vain

Earlier in the day, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill (105 runs off 54 balls) and Colin Munro (76 runs off 33 balls) added 132 runs in just 10.3 overs until the latter fell to Andrew Tye. At the stage, the Kiwis were on pace to score 300 runs, until a middle-order collapse derailed their momentum. Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson finished with a haul of 2/40 from 4 overs, claiming both his wickets in the 19th over. 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson showed sympathy on his bowlers and fielders. "It was a very good surface, small ground. We've sometimes seen scores on the lower side here. At the halfway point you feel you have a fairly good score on the board. It's a very tough one, Australia played very nicely. Hard to be too critical of the bowlers. Half hits would go 20 rows back."

New Zealand will now have to beat England on Sunday to secure a berth in the final against Australia on Wednesday. The Kiwis enter the game at Hamilton as the favourites, after their 12-run victory over England last Tuesday.  The ongoing Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-Series is T20 cricket's first-ever three-nation tournament. It marks the end of a long summer of Australian cricket which began with the five-match Ashes Test series.

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: Show creator promises trailer and more
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8’: Maisie Williams training for action
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe audition tape video
Former makeup artist reveals Meghan Markle’s beauty habits and preferences
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Callen’s team rescues Hetty
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 'Goodbye, Vietnam' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car