Australia prepares to join UN’s human rights council

By on
domestic violence australia
A woman wears spiked stilettos as she practises a pole dancing move during an International Women's Day event at a women's-only pole dancing fitness studio called Studio Exclusive, in Sydney March 8, 2014. Reuters/Jason Reed

A panel of experts is set to assess the human rights record of Australia this week. Among areas of concern are unrelenting indigenous issues and controversial asylum policies.

Officials from Canberra are slated to appear before the UN human rights committee in Geneva on Wednesday and Thursday as the nation prepares to join UN’s human rights council. A coalition of non-government organisations will brief the committee on rights issues from Monday. Australia’s compliance with global rights treaty, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, is also expected to be tackled.

A report prepared for the Geneva committee recognises that Australia has taken steps to improve human rights protection like sex discrimination laws and parliamentary scrutiny of rights in legislation. However, the report notes that “in some areas Australia has clearly gone backwards.”

Emily Howie, director of legal advocacy with the Melbourne-based Human Rights Law Centre, said a close look at the country’s human rights record indicates it is going backwards almost across the board, including indigenous incarceration, treatment of refugees, violence against women, physical safety of people with disability and protecting children in youth justice. “Even our basic democratic rights, once supported across the parliament, are being diminished by excessive secrecy in government and laws that stop people from speaking out even where they witness human rights abuses or government misconduct,” Howie told Guardian Australia.

Howie added that rights issues had caused damage to the country’s global reputation. She argued that Australia has to up the game if it wants to be taken seriously as a champion of human rights on the council.

The Australian government, in its report to the committee, said it was committed to its international obligations. It also said the nation implements its international obligations through some measures, including through legislation, programs and policies at federal and state levels as well as through common law, and reportedly defended offshore detention and processing as legal.

“Having been granted the above-mentioned assurances by Nauru and PNG, and having assessed the totality of the circumstances, Australia’s position is that transferring people to the sovereign states of Nauru and PNG for the processing of their asylum claims and settlement there does not breach Australia’s international obligations.”

In 2009, Australia signed the optional protocol to the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Howie believes that Australia has to honour its commitment to finally ratify Opcat.

AP Archive/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
Chicago Bulls view Zach LaVine as new franchise player, will re-sign guard
Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban
Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Hasbro action figures reveal dialogues
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunnigham teases details
Matt Smith reportedly returning for ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sam Heughan’s take on Print Shop scene
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gregorio gets spooked
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers [VIDEO]
Former Pussycat Dolls singer: Girl group was a prostitution ring
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car