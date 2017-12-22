Australia to end airstrikes but its military involvement in Iraq continues

Australia had a direct involvement in air strikes targeting members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. After an "arduous and brutal” campaign, Australia will be bringing home its RAAF's F/A-18F Super Hornet jets in the new year to mark the end of its airstrike operation but its military involvement in Iraq doesn’t stop.

This has been announced by Defence Minister Marise Payne following a declaration of victory in the war against IS by Iraq's prime minister. The senator said the country had made an important contribution against the IS, adding there was no doubt that Australia’ air strikes assisted the Iraqi security forces. She told reporters at RAAF Base Glenbrook on Friday that she wanted to specifically recognise the “phenomenal efforts” of the hornet and super hornet pilots and support crew.

Payne declared that Australia’s contribution is now at a transition point given the success on the battlefield by the Iraqi security forces. The Australian government came up with the decision to bring Super Hornet strike aircraft home from the Middle East after talks with Iraq as well as members of the international Coalition.

Australia’s contribution not over

But that doesn’t mean Australia’s military involvement in Iraq is over. Payne assured that would continue with refuelling aircraft and surveillance to remain in the region as she pointed out that Australia’s presence was at the invitation of Iraq government.

It is therefore not the end of Australia’s contribution in Iraq despite the hornet air personnel coming home. The 80-strong Special Operations Task Group will continue to support operations. Payne said they will continue to help the Iraqi security forces and the counter-terrorism services.

The announcement comes after the Islamic State suffered the loss of its self-declared "capital,” its final stronghold in Raqqa. About 80 percent of the northern Syrian city has been impacted in the fights between the terrorist group and Kurdish-led forces.

For Labor’s former defence spokesman Stephen Conroy, the announcement was a great news. Speaking with Sky News, he recalled being in briefings when the terror group first started rolling through towns in Iraq and there was “enormous pessimism” that it would never come together. He praised the troops for having done a “fantastic job.”

The battle against ISIS started in 2014 after the group’s fighters stunned Iraq and the rest of the world and by seizing Mosul. Iraqi forces pushed back against the group until they finally got Mosul back.

U.S. Department of State/YouTube