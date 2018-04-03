Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss

By @saihoops on
Australia cricket, Australia's tour of South Africa
Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Fourth Test - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - April 3, 2018 Australia’s Tim Paine reacts at the end of the series Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

Australia crashed to a humiliating 492-run defeat Tuesday to South Africa in the fourth and final Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The loss meant that Australia suffered its first Test series defeat to South Africa in over 50 years, specifically since the latter was re-admitted to international cricket in 1992.

In pursuit of a massive 612-run fourth-innings target, the Aussies were bowled out for just 119, with only opener Joe Burns (42) lasting 100 minutes at the crease. Veteran South African speedster Vernon Philander finished with a haul of 6/21, to go along with his first-innings figures of 3/30. He was declared the Man of the Match.

The quick result brings to a head the controversial Australia's tour of South Africa which was marred by on-field spats and a ball-tampering scandal that could potentially derail the foundation of Australian cricket. During the third Test match at Cape Town, captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were caught red-handed for ball-tampering and subsequently suffered harsh suspensions from Cricket Australia (CA). Smith and Warner won't be allowed to wear the Baggy Green for more than a year.

Tim Paine, who stood in as captain for the Johannesburg Test, acknowledged that the lessons learned from Cape Town could bode well for the long term health of Australian cricket. 

"Has been a really challenging week, can't doubt our effort. When you're slightly off against a world-class opposition, you're going to be found wanting, and we were. That's something we've got to address, we've lost two of the best players in the world. Bancroft has been our leading run-scorer for Australia. They completely outplayed us, we can't hide behind the fact they've been too skilled for us. Hopefully, we can rebuild a new culture," Paine said during the presentation ceremony after Australia lost the series by a margin of 3-1, via ESPNCricinfo

South African quick bowler Kagiso Rabada was declared Man of the Series for his tally of 23 wickets from 8 innings, at an average of 19.26 runs per scalp. 

"It's been a long summer, a lot of games. At the end there, it reflected. Not much of a rest coming up, hopefully can regenerate some energy. Australia is a great cricketing nation, we know it's not going to be easy. Very proud of how we played. You can never stop learning, the game finds a way to humble you. Nice to always improve. Outstanding career for Morne, fitting finale for him. Today is all about him," said Rabada. 

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live stream: Watch NBA online
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car