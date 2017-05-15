Aussies warned over mental health apps; researchers express privacy concerns

By on
Google apps are shown on an Apple iphone 5 in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, April 16, 2013. Google will report their earnings on April 18.
Google apps are shown on an Apple iphone 5 in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, April 16, 2013. Reuters/Mike Blake

Aussies were warned over the use of mental health apps after a research by the University of Sydney found that most of the available apps have not been correctly analysed. Together with the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN), they examined 61 of the top apps on offer and did not feel like they could endorse any of them.

The apps that the University of Sydney and ACCAN analysed varied from the most popular to the ones endorsed by governments and mental health groups. They were hoping to prove that they can also safely advocate these apps, Catalogue Magazine noted.

However, Dr Quinn Grundy, postdoctoral research fellow at the Charles Perkins Centre, said they did not feel like they could recommend them. Privacy concerns have been stressed, with Grundy explaining that users were not advised about personal data being collected and with whom their data might be shared, particularly in a global market.

Grundy warned that there was also "really no way" for a consumer to file a complaint when they feel like the apps have violated their privacy, Sydney Morning Herald reports. But it was not only privacy issues that caught the attention of researchers.

Quick-fix promises

The apps, Grundy said, tend to promise that mental health issues will be improved rapidly and easily with no effort. She said quick-fix pledges might be damaging to those who are in need of help.

“Our concern is that focus is on individual and it also sends the message that you're responsible for dealing with your own stress or anxiety or depression,” Grundy explained. She expressed concern that if an app does not work for a consumer, he or she would feel like his problem is too serious or he has failed again.

Grundy clarified she thinks these apps could be really helpful and supportive, but they may also send messages that a user is sick and nothing else can be done. She said increased regulation has to be implemented for moderators of online stores as well as for app creators.

"Although developers are often the target of regulation, there's some big players, the app stores like Apple and Google are really the de facto gatekeepers at the moment," ABC has quoted Grundy as saying. She said the decision is up to them whether or not an app must come to the market, but there is very little regulatory attention on them.

Read more: Fake Origin Energy bill targeted Aussies; security firm warns against scams

Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising

Hull Tigers/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
NT okays $800m Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena poised to solve Australia's gas crisis
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kaepernick, RG3 may be suiting up next season after all
WWE Extreme Rules to determine Brock Lesnar’s first Universal title opponent
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez singles out inconsistencies in Aaron Hernandez suicide
Celtics vs Wizards Game 7 live stream: 2017 NBA Playoffs live streaming, preview, start time
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
Lakers Trade News: Teams calling about D'Angelo Russell after NBA Draft Lottery
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
2017 NBA Draft Lottery live stream: How it works, odds of Lakers losing Top-3 pick
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Avengers: Infinity War' may introduce new generation of Avengers
Marvel may re-acquire film rights with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
James Gunn hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date
‘The Last Kingdom’: Exclusive interview with Alexander Dreymon
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: Here is what to expect from the story of Hannah Baker
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'Riverdale' season 1 finale spoilers: One more death possible after Jason Blossom murder revelation
One more character may not make it to the second season of 'Riverdale'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car