Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage

Journalists look at examples of the new Microsoft Surface Studio computer at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.,October 26, 2016.

Journalists look at examples of the new Microsoft Surface Studio computer at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.,October 26, 2016. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Microsoft Outlook users are having trouble logging into their email account as the service is currently suffering huge outages. Outlook, Microsoft’s email client, did not allow users to send emails this week due to monumental outages across the globe.

Reports of logging in issues and other errors related to the email service have been submitted by thousands of users to Aussie Outages. Hundreds of reports per hour are submitted by Aussies who cannot access their accounts. Aussie Outages show Australia and Japan are worst hit areas.

Fifty-percent of reports claimed trouble logging in, 31 percent were complaints about the site and 14 percent were for not receiving mail. Other services such as Office, Lync and OneDrive were also reportedly affected.

A user was complaining because all his work stuff was on Outlook and was unable to log in since Sunday from computer, news.com.au reported. User described the situation as “extremely frustrating” while on the positive side, they see it as a lesson not to store important working papers on Hotmail / Outlook.

Microsoft Outlook outages have caused problems to student too, as they were unable to complete their assignments. Moreover, a user was ranting about not being able to access Chrome, Safari or iPhone as well as crashing of internet browsers.

Internet Explorer to the rescue

Some users claim the solution to Microsoft Outlook issues was Internet Explorer. One user shared on Aussie Outages that if issues persist, Outlook can be accessed through Internet Explorer. “I never normally use Internet Explorer, so it didn’t cross my mind to try,” the user wrote, adding he was able to open, receive and send emails through the said browser.

Meanwhile, a representative for Microsoft Australia confirmed there are issues with some of its services. “'Some customers may be experiencing difficulty connecting to some O365 services and we're working to address this,” the representative told the Daily Mail Australia.

Earlier this month, SC Media UK reported that security researchers have discovered a way to make Microsoft Outlook run Visual Basic code. It may also launch a command shell.

Sensepost senior security analyst Etienne Stalmans has learned that Outlook's forms functionality can embed visual basic code. It also has an engine to process the code that is separated from the macro script engine which is usually disabled by default for security purposes. This means hackers can take advantage of the other engine while macro attacks are blocked.

Read More:

Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June

Don't commit these tax errors in June to avoid financial burden

The Verge/YouTube