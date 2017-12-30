Aussie Matthew Dellavedova drops 9 assists in Milwaukee victory

Australian point guard Matthew Dellavedova had 9 assists off the bench as the Milwaukee Bucks (19-15) beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-16) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday (Saturday AEDT). In the process, Dellavedova's Bucks snapped Thunder's six-game winning streak which began on Dec. 18.

The game ended with controversy as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds before converting on a go-ahead basket with just 1.3 seconds left. Antetokounmpo, an early candidate for the MVP award, finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists as the Bucks edged out Thunder 97-95 in a hard-fought battle.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan believes his team had the opportunity to take the game into overtime.

"I look at things totally differently. The league and the officials have to deal with that. That's what they're in control of or not. I'm more concerned about the fact that we didn't play well in the first quarter. There were some things that we needed to do better. Obviously, he stepped out of bounds. Everybody knows that. I did not get a chance to personally see the replay. I was trying to ask for a review. They couldn't review it, but that's something they have to deal with and the league has to deal with. I think the things I try to focus on is, what do we have to do to get better?"

Thunder vs Bucks game ends in controversy

The Thunder were without All-Star forward Paul George, who sat out with a knee soreness. Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA MVP, carried the load with a tally of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists.

Carmelo Anthony, playing the role of a No. 3 option, finished with just 12 points and 6 rebounds from 12 shot attempts. Anthony asked his teammates to take the blame for not finishing the game. "I guess we'll see something on the ticker that says the referees missed that one," said Carmelo Anthony, who scored 12 points. "We can't do nothing about that at this point, so we might as well forget about it and move on and get ready for ... who do we play Sunday? Dallas? Get ready for Dallas."

Matthew Dellavedova is averaging 4.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds from 18.8 minutes per game in his fifth season in the NBA. The Australian guard signed a four-year, US$38 million (AU$48.7 million) contract with the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2016-17 season.