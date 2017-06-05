Aussie market looks set to open higher as Wall Street fires up

By on
A man looks at screens displaying market information as he walks past the Australian Stock Exchange in central Sydney July 4, 2013. Australian shares rebounded 1 percent on Thursday, as Wall Street rose modestly higher overnight and a rise in metals price
A man looks at screens displaying market information as he walks past the Australian Stock Exchange in central Sydney July 4, 2013. Reuters/David Gray

The Aussie market is likely to open higher as Wall Street’s main three indexes close at record highs. The share price futures index reaches 0.17 percent or 10 points at 5,797 at 0700 AEST on Monday.

In the United States, data indicated that non-farm payrolls rose 138,000 last month, well short of the 185,000 that economists have predicted. April and March were revised lower by 66,000 jobs.

Markets anticipated the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates this month as traders expect a 90.7 percent chance of a quarter-point hike per Thomson Reuters data. The jobs figures looked little to do to dent investor sentiment: the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ business indicators for the March quarter are slated to be out locally Monday.

The ANZ job advertisements series for May are likely to be out while no major equities news is expected. Last week, the Australian market ended on a high note, with June 2 as its best day since   March as solid overseas markets added traders bought back into miners and banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index went up to 50 points that was 0.87 percent at 5,788.1 points.

The broader All Ordinaries index rose to 0.84 percent or 48.6 points at 5,821.1 points. Meanwhile, the Aussie dollar is back at 74 US cent.

Here is the currency snapshot at 0700 AEST per news.com.au. One Australian dollar buys: 74.26 US cents from 73.90 on Friday, 82.00 Japanese yen from 82.47 yen, 65.88 euro cents from 65.88 cents, 57.75 British pence from 57.46 pence and 104.14 New Zealand cents from 104.44 NZ cents.

Wall Street at record highs

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president John William previously said four rate hikes would be suitable if the economy obtained a solid boost. He considered three interest rate rises as a “baseline scenario.”

Fed Governor Jerome Powell told CNBC he was expecting three interest rate increases this year. The market has priced in a 93.6 percent chance of a 25 basis point rise at the central bank's June 13-14 meeting according to The ABC. An essential key factories report indicated activity ticked up last month following two consecutive months of slowing.

ISM manufacturing was up from 54.8 to 54.9 while the employment component of the survey is on the rise and the price pressures reportedly remained subdued. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump declared the US is withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate agreement. For more of this news, watch video below.

Read More

More Australian households worse off under federal govt's plan to raise Medicare levy: ANU

Top Australian universities to get $200m research booster from UK-based IP Group

Washington Post/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car